Former Irish Hospital redevelopment in the works

Bilyeu said the redevelopment project is not a done deal yet, and they still have many steps they have to go through to finish the deal and get the project moving along, but she is excited to see it at least in the works.

“I am so excited for a downtown landmark and for new housing, you know, that we’re keeping this building, to not be torn down but also be redeveloped,” she said.

For her to move forward with the project, Fish-Peterson said they need to get some Iowa workforce housing tax credit, which could be anywhere from $175,000 to $225,000, or up to 20 percent of all eligible costs, and if they get the tax credits the county will transfer ownership of the building to Redevelopment Resources for $1.

Since Redevelopment Resources doesn’t have any income tax liability in the state of Iowa yet, if they are granted the housing tax credit, they will have to sell it for 80 cents to the dollar to an investor who has a tax liability in Iowa to use.

By selling their tax credit to an investor, they can actually use that money for their project.

They’ve already sent out the application for the tax credit, so they’re currently waiting to hear.