Former Irish Hospital redevelopment in the works

The former Irish Hospital on South Clark Street will be redeveloped into an apartment building, provided the developer gets accepted for the housing tax credits.
Kristen Fish-Peterson, the principal and CEO of Redevelopment Resources, based in Madison, Wisconsin, proposed to redevelop the former hospital into 10 units of multi-family housing, a nearly $1.2 million project.
“This kind of a building needs a high-quality investment,” she said. “We don’t want to do a renovation that would just be a cheap construction just to keep a building in service. The emotional ties that a lot of people have to this building need to be honored with a high-quality renovation. A lot of people say they were born there, and I respect that.”
Redevelopment Resources is a consulting firm for developers, Fish-Peterson said.
She and Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu met at a conference in December and Bilyeu told her she was looking for a developer for the old hospital, Fish-Peterson said.
“At that time, I was also thinking that I wanted to develop, be a part of the development and actually be the developer,” she said.
Fish-Peterson said the Irish Hospital project “looked like the right size and shape of opportunity for our firm.”
Bilyeu said the redevelopment project is not a done deal yet, and they still have many steps they have to go through to finish the deal and get the project moving along, but she is excited to see it at least in the works.
“I am so excited for a downtown landmark and for new housing, you know, that we’re keeping this building, to not be torn down but also be redeveloped,” she said.
For her to move forward with the project, Fish-Peterson said they need to get some Iowa workforce housing tax credit, which could be anywhere from $175,000 to $225,000, or up to 20 percent of all eligible costs, and if they get the tax credits the county will transfer ownership of the building to Redevelopment Resources for $1.
Since Redevelopment Resources doesn’t have any income tax liability in the state of Iowa yet, if they are granted the housing tax credit, they will have to sell it for 80 cents to the dollar to an investor who has a tax liability in Iowa to use.
By selling their tax credit to an investor, they can actually use that money for their project.
They’ve already sent out the application for the tax credit, so they’re currently waiting to hear.
If they have the tax credits, then they will move forward and solidify their bids with various contractors and begin work on the old hospital, possibly starting in October and lasting six to eight months so the apartments can be ready between April and June of 2021.
The building is between 6,500 and 7,500 square feet, which will be split into 10 different apartments of varying sizes, from one small 450 square feet studio apartment up to two two-bedroom units between 1,000 and 1,100 square feet.
Because the apartments are small, Fish-Peterson said the apartments would be ideal for single people or young couples or older couples who are trying to downsize.
To pay homage to its history as a hospital, Fish-Peterson said they’ll call the new apartment building the Irish Hospital Apartments.
“It’s for consistency and to preserve some of the history of the property,” she said.
During the redevelopment process, though the exterior will remain largely the same, Fish-Peterson said they’ll add some features, such as porch lights and more of an approach to the front door, to the front of the building to make it look more inviting.
When the sheriff’s office was in the building, they had installed bullet-proof windows on the main floor, so during redevelopment those windows will be changed into residential windows.
Fish-Peterson said everything on the interior, except the long hallway and the stairs, will be changed, including removing an old elevator and some old jail cells, not to mention installing all the plumbing and electricity for 10 kitchens, bathrooms, furnace and HVAC units for each apartment.
“It’s big,” she said. “It’s a lot. I guess that’s why we need the tax credits and any other public funding that we can get.”
Winnebago County has approved a forgivable loan of $80,000, because they found some asbestos in some glue on some floor or ceiling tiles and they already had that amount set aside as an estimate for removing any asbestos and demolishing the building.
The tough part of redeveloping old buildings is something might come up that they’re not aware of during demolition and reconstruction, which can quickly run up the redevelopment costs, Fish-Peterson said.
“If this doesn’t work out for Redevelopment Resources, then the county would be looking at demolishing the building,” she said.
Fish-Peterson said they haven’t asked for anything from the Forest City Council yet and will likely ask for some property tax abatement or tax increment financing incentive if there is a gap they need to fill when the final numbers come out.
The Irish Hospital was built in the 1934 by Dr. Thomas Judson Irish in honor of his father, Dr. Harry Russell Irish, who was one of the “horse and buggy doctors” making emergency calls and operations to isolated farm homes in the prairie lands before there were good roads, automobiles and modern hospital equipment and died in 1929.
Irish operated the hospital in partnership with Dr. Clifford Thomas from 1936 to 1943, when he sold the hospital building and equipment to the city so it could operate the hospital while he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a surgeon during World War II.
When he returned to Forest City in 1946, Irish continued working in the then-municipal-owned hospital.
All this is according to Irish’s obituary from research done by the Winnebago Historical Society Leibrand Whiteis Research Center, provided by Carol Whiteis.
The hospital closed in the late 1970s when a new hospital was built on the hill, according to Bilyeu. Since then, it has passed into the county’s hands and was used as the sheriff’s office for a while before the department moved out and into its new Law Enforcement Center.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
