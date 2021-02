Liv Sarasio Meyer of Forest City, Communication Studies Major with an Organizational and Professional Communication emphasis, has been named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse fall 2020 Dean's List.

Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who earned at least a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 semester credits. UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System.