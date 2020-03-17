Forest City: Winter season wrap-up

Sophomore Shae Dillavou had a team-high five rebounds for the Indians, who were outrebounded 32-19 in the game.

Forest City ends its season with a 14-8 record.

BOYS BASKETBALL

After winning 10 of its past 11 games, and fresh off an upset win over Osage in the substate semifinals, the Forest City boys basketball team finally ran out of magic.

Going up against undefeated North Linn, the Indians knew they would be in for a challenge, and wound up on the losing end of a 69-42 score.

Led by former Forest City coach Bob Hilmer and his son Mike, the Lynx got off to a quick start on offense. In the first quarter, North Linn drained four 3-pointers, three of them coming from sophomore Dylan Kurt. In the second quarter, the Lynx shot three more 3-pointers and outscored the Indians 16-8 to take a 34-20 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Forest City offense showed a bit of life, but couldn’t make up for the early deficit. The Indians shot four 3-pointers in the second half, but the team was no match for the Lynx’s high-powered shooting and pressure defense. The Lynx outscored the Indians in the second half, 35-22, to earn a 27-point victory and a spot at the Class 2A state tournament.