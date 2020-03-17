Forest City: Winter season wrap-up

Wrestling was the focus of Forest City athletics this winter as two brothers and a cousin hoped to bring home state titles.
While that wasn't the case, brothers Kellen and Brock Moore, and cousin Reese Moore made it to the tournament but fell short of their goals.
For the Forest City girls and boys basketball teams, finishing with winning records was a plus, but losing in the playoffs stung, especially for the boys, who fell one game short of state.
WRESTLING
On opening day of the Class 2A Iowa High School wrestling tournament, three Forest City wrestlers ended their season with disappointing losses, while Indians sophomore Reese Moore advanced to Day 2 of the tournament.
At 182 pounds, Moore also snagged a first-round victory, beating Mitch Mayberry of Glenwood by an 8-7 decision.
He advanced to the semis, beating West Delaware senior Jack Neuhaus by fall at 3:27. Moore then lost to Creston junior Jackson Kinsella by a 4-2 decision in the semis, as Kinsella clinched a spot in the finals.
Moore then won both his consolation round matches to take third on the podium.
In the 113-pound weight class, Forest City freshman Kellen Moore lost in his first-round match to Center Point-Urbana junior Cole Whitehead by a 3-1 decision. Moore then lost in the consolation round to Aybren Moore of Atlantic, this time by a 4-3 decision.
At 120 pounds, Brock Moore of Forest City also lost his first round match, falling to Colby Lillegard of Bondurant-Farrar by a 9-3 decision. Moore then beat Independence freshman Carter Straw to advance to the next round of the consolation bracket.
On Saturday, Moore went on to win his next two matches, before losing to EML's Dominik Ridout by major decision, 9-0, and KUCA's Benjamin Schmitz to take sixth place.
In the 152-pound weight class, Forest City senior Kristian Gunderson lost his first round match to Prairie City-Monroe Colby Tool. Gunderson wrestled Alex Casey of Anamosa in the consolation round, and advanced with an 8-1 decision.
You have free articles remaining.
Gunderson won one more match before losing to Emmetsburg's Bret Hoyman by a 5-3 decision. He lost again, this time against Colby Tool of Monroe by a 3-1 decision to take eighth place on the podium.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
It was the end of the road for the Forest City girls basketball team as Clear Lake took a lopsided 61-39 victory over the Indians in the Class 3A-Region 2 semifinals in Clear Lake.
Forest City fell behind 12-5 after the first quarter and couldn’t mount a comeback as the Lions (21-2) kept increasing the lead. By all accounts, the game was over at halftime as the Indians went into the locker room with a 30-16 deficit.
Sophomore Shae Dillavou had a team-high five rebounds for the Indians, who were outrebounded 32-19 in the game.
Forest City ends its season with a 14-8 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
After winning 10 of its past 11 games, and fresh off an upset win over Osage in the substate semifinals, the Forest City boys basketball team finally ran out of magic.
Going up against undefeated North Linn, the Indians knew they would be in for a challenge, and wound up on the losing end of a 69-42 score.
Led by former Forest City coach Bob Hilmer and his son Mike, the Lynx got off to a quick start on offense. In the first quarter, North Linn drained four 3-pointers, three of them coming from sophomore Dylan Kurt. In the second quarter, the Lynx shot three more 3-pointers and outscored the Indians 16-8 to take a 34-20 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Forest City offense showed a bit of life, but couldn’t make up for the early deficit. The Indians shot four 3-pointers in the second half, but the team was no match for the Lynx’s high-powered shooting and pressure defense. The Lynx outscored the Indians in the second half, 35-22, to earn a 27-point victory and a spot at the Class 2A state tournament.
After falling just one step short of state, Forest City coach Dan Rosacker was proud of the season his team had, but was still disappointed in the night’s result.
“I’m proud of the team, I wish we would’ve just had a couple more shots fall,” Rosacker said. “It just didn’t go our way. We’ve got to give them credit, they took us out of a lot of things, and we just made too many mistakes defensively. I’m still very proud of the kids and the season they had.”
Forest City ends its season with a 16-8 record.