Forest City Winnebago Industries to resume production May 4

The Forest City Winnebago Industries location will resume production on May 4, and though in the meantime production employees will not have their wage payments extended, the company will pay for their medical and dental insurance.

The company performs essential activities for its dealers and end customers, including remote retail support, technical care, warranty administration and parts fulfillment for end customers, according to a press release by Winnebago Industries.

"We have continued to monitor the health crisis and its related financial impact on our end customers, channel partners, and suppliers, so that we could determine a reasonable time to return to work safely," Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe said.

The company will resume production in select areas in three installments, with Chris-Craft and Specialty Vehicles production resuming April 13; Newmar, Grand Design RV and Winnebago Motorhomes resuming May 4; and Winnebago Towables resuming May 18.

The majority of production in Forest City, Lake Mills, Waverly and Charles City will resume on May 4, aligning with Winnebago Motorhomes, according to Winnebago Industries public relations specialist Sam Jefson.