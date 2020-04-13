Forest City Winnebago Industries to resume production May 4

The Forest City Winnebago Industries location will resume production on May 4, and though in the meantime production employees will not have their wage payments extended, the company will pay for their medical and dental insurance.
The company performs essential activities for its dealers and end customers, including remote retail support, technical care, warranty administration and parts fulfillment for end customers, according to a press release by Winnebago Industries.
"We have continued to monitor the health crisis and its related financial impact on our end customers, channel partners, and suppliers, so that we could determine a reasonable time to return to work safely," Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe said.
The company will resume production in select areas in three installments, with Chris-Craft and Specialty Vehicles production resuming April 13; Newmar, Grand Design RV and Winnebago Motorhomes resuming May 4; and Winnebago Towables resuming May 18.
The majority of production in Forest City, Lake Mills, Waverly and Charles City will resume on May 4, aligning with Winnebago Motorhomes, according to Winnebago Industries public relations specialist Sam Jefson.
Employees are required to follow safety protocols, including social distancing measures, strict sanitization practices and daily employee health checks, whether working physically on campus or offsite.
Winnebago Industries will also take steps to "maintain and enhance its financial flexibility," including reductions in furloughs and layoffs, pay adjustments and contractor reductions, tailored to each business unit and enterprise function for both hourly and salaried personnel.
Production employees in business units with return dates after April 13 will not be extended wage payments during their time off, but the company will provide them medical and dental insurance benefits during the unpaid leave and will pay the employee's portion of the premiums through the end of April; voluntary benefit premiums will be the responsibility of the employee.
"The coronavirus pandemic continues to create a very challenging economic environment for the industries in which we compete," Happe said. "Our top priorities during these uncertain times remain the health of our employees and the financial stability of our Company."
