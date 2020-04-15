Forest City Winnebago Industries lays off 79 employees

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Winnebago Industries laid off 79 employees Thursday, due to the COVID-19 crisis impacting the demand for the company's products.

Winnebago Industries public relations specialist Sam Jefson said the company had to take "financial management steps we believe are required to ensure the strength of our business long-term" in response to the shift in demand.

The company has evaluated staffing levels and determined that certain layoffs had to be implemented, affecting 79 salaried and non-exempt employees, according to Jefson.

On March 1, the company's employee population in North Iowa was about 2,000 people.

Jefson would not say if the employees who were laid off will receive benefits and which areas were most impacted.

The company will resume production in select areas in three installments, with Chris-Craft and Specialty Vehicles production resuming April 13; Newmar, Grand Design RV and Winnebago Motorhomes resuming May 4; and Winnebago Towables resuming May 18.

The majority of production in Forest City, Lake Mills, Waverly and Charles City will resume on May 4, aligning with Winnebago Motorhomes, according to Winnebago Industries public relations specialist Sam Jefson.