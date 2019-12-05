The Forest City boys basketball team walloped Eagle Grove on Dec. 3 by 30 points. In the middle two quarters, the Indians outscored the Eagles 47-23, en route to a dominant 65-35 win.
Junior Brandon Leber had a team-high 19 points for Forest City, with junior Noah Miller close behind with 17. The Indians totaled 49 rebounds as a team. Andrew Snyder led the way with nine.
The win gives the Indians a record of 1-0 on the year.
Forest City will host Algona on Thursday.
