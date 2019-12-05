{{featured_button_text}}
FC-Olson

Forest City senior Josh Olson drives the lane against two Eagle Grove defenders Tuesday night at home.

The Forest City boys basketball team walloped Eagle Grove on Dec. 3 by 30 points. In the middle two quarters, the Indians outscored the Eagles 47-23, en route to a dominant 65-35 win. 

Junior Brandon Leber had a team-high 19 points for Forest City, with junior Noah Miller close behind with 17. The Indians totaled 49 rebounds as a team. Andrew Snyder led the way with nine. 

The win gives the Indians a record of 1-0 on the year.

Forest City will host Algona on Thursday.

