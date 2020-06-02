Forest City visitors center finishing renovations, prepares to open

As the Forest City visitors center is wrapping up its renovations, the Forest City Chamber of Commerce is moving into the building.
The chamber, which originally had its office in the Cooper Building on Clark Street, which also houses the Forest City Community School District and the Forest City Economic Development, started the move on May 24 and opened its new office May 26.
Its office hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and to follow state COVID-19 guidelines, the chamber is currently open to membership and the public by appointment only, according to Chamber Executive Director Norma Hertzer.
Hertzer still needs to get everything settled in the new space and there are doors that still have to up inside the building, according to city administrator Barb Smith.
“Really, with them moving, it was mainly going through files and boxing everything and getting it moved over,” Smith said. “With the chamber being closed to the public and Puckerbrush canceled and everything, there’s not a lot going on with the chamber right now.”
Hertzer said the chamber will continue to offer the same services, and though its address has now changed to 104 S. Fourth St., the phone number and all contact numbers remain the same.
Since the chamber is the only entity in the building, the chamber will be running the visitors center in addition to its usual duties.
“We will offer chamber member services and also serve as a visitors center, offering information and resources to enhance the visitor’s experience in Forest City as well as give referrals to local businesses,” Hertzer said.
Smith said she thinks the visitor’s center will be a great asset to the community, especially for newcomers and visitors.
“When we have groups come to town, they’ll have a place to stop to get information about our community and different attractions in the area and things to do while they’re in town,” she said.
The visitors center was originally an old Casey’s gas station that was purchased by the city in November 2017 for $1 and all costs associated with the transaction.
Smith said the city had budgeted about $100,000 to renovate it into a visitors center, and the last time she checked the cost of the renovations were much less than that amount.
The initial estimated cost to remodel the building was around $95,000, but if city employees provided the labor as they had done several years ago for repairs to the fire-damaged police station, the actual cost would only be between $50,000 and $60,000.
Local option sales tax revenue, including $24,000 from Hancock County through a petition that garnered 350 names, was used to pay for the visitors center project.
Since the chamber has now moved out of the Cooper Building, which is owned by the school district, the Forest City school district had to readjust the lease with Forest City Economic Development based off the footage they will use, so the school district will lose some funds with the chamber leaving, according to superintendent Darwin Lehmann.
“Then their space will be freed up, and we can determine how to use that space here going forward, whether that’s internally as a school district or is it something that we potentially lease out in the future.”
