Forest City visitors center finishing renovations, prepares to open

As the Forest City visitors center is wrapping up its renovations, the Forest City Chamber of Commerce is moving into the building.

The chamber, which originally had its office in the Cooper Building on Clark Street, which also houses the Forest City Community School District and the Forest City Economic Development, started the move on May 24 and opened its new office May 26.

Its office hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and to follow state COVID-19 guidelines, the chamber is currently open to membership and the public by appointment only, according to Chamber Executive Director Norma Hertzer.

Hertzer still needs to get everything settled in the new space and there are doors that still have to up inside the building, according to city administrator Barb Smith.

“Really, with them moving, it was mainly going through files and boxing everything and getting it moved over,” Smith said. “With the chamber being closed to the public and Puckerbrush canceled and everything, there’s not a lot going on with the chamber right now.”

Hertzer said the chamber will continue to offer the same services, and though its address has now changed to 104 S. Fourth St., the phone number and all contact numbers remain the same.