Forest City to contribute $1K for local business gift certificates

The Forest City Council will contribute $1,000 to the Chamber of Commerce’s next round of the gift certificate promotion.
In the gift certificate promotion, people pay $25 and receive a $35 gift certificate to any local business in Forest City of their choosing.
The extra $10 is paid for by the promotion’s sponsors, which included WCTA, Winnebago Industries and the Chamber of Commerce for the past couple of rounds of the promotion for a total of 350 certificates.
The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is working on keeping local businesses up to date on resources available for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the chamber website, the local businesses are listed along with their current availability and products.
The chamber had also started a gift certificate program for the local businesses, which Chamber Executive Director Norma Hertzer said has gone over well with 350 sold, putting $12,250 back into the community, as of Monday, April 6.
“The certificate program has been received very well by all of the businesses,” she said. “They’re very appreciative. It is having impact; it is helping businesses in Forest City.”
Hertzer said they’d like to do one or two more promotions like the gift certificates, but with sponsorships.
Councilmember Karl Wooldridge said he was impressed with how well the certificates sold.
“It really shows how the community is supporting itself,” he said. “I really like the idea.”
Having the Forest City citizens come together and support the businesses through purchasing these gift certificates is important to help the small businesses in the city sustain themselves and stay in business, Wooldridge said.
“This is something they really need right now,” he said. “It’s so much easier to keep our existing businesses…and each little bit we do as a city is going to help keep that intact.”
