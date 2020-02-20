Forest City starting process of renovating 13th Street

Construction engineering services have yet to be determined, since the project has not yet gone out for bid to contractors.

By Bolton & Menk’s schedule for the project, preliminary plans will be filed March 16, and a resolution of necessity hearing will be April 6. Bids are expected to go out May 18, with contracts to be awarded in June. Construction is expected to go from July through mid-September.

During the Feb. 3 neighborhood meeting for the project, Brown said engineering assessments to the property owners will be between $5,000 and $15,000, and the property owners would have to pay 50 percent of the street, curb and gutter in special assessments.

Smith said the amount property owners will have to pay just depends on how much of their property is along 13th Street, and the city will pick up the bill for the remainder of the costs.

The water main will be paid for by the city’s water department, not the homeowners.

Smith said the City Council will approve the plans and specifications during their March 2 meeting so the project can go out for bid, and a public hearing will be held sometime in April.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

