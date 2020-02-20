Forest City starting process of renovating 13th Street

With spring quickly approaching, it’s time for cities and counties to start planning which streets will get the renovations and construction.
Forest City is in the initial stages of planning to reconstruct North 13th Street that branches north off O Street.
City administrator Barb Smith said the street has always been a challenge because it’s a gravel road.
“It’s kind of like an alley, and it’s maintained like an alley, so there’s constantly problems of potholes and frostboils,” she said. “It’s been on our radar for quite a while, and it’s like, it’s just time.”
The renovation project will include a paved 26-feet-wide street, complete with a curb and gutter, and a new water main, Smith said.
Since the sewer main is fairly new, it will not be replaced, and because the street has “good fall” a storm sewer would not need to be installed in the street, according to the engineer from Bolton & Menk.
“We’ll make it a real city street,” Smith said.
The City Council hired the engineering firm Bolton & Menk for the street project during their Jan. 6 meeting.
In his presentation during that meeting, Wes Brown, a project manager from Bolton & Menk, had said total engineering fees would be about $47,828, including the special assessment engineering services, field data collection and design engineering and bidding services.
Construction engineering services have yet to be determined, since the project has not yet gone out for bid to contractors.
By Bolton & Menk’s schedule for the project, preliminary plans will be filed March 16, and a resolution of necessity hearing will be April 6. Bids are expected to go out May 18, with contracts to be awarded in June. Construction is expected to go from July through mid-September.
During the Feb. 3 neighborhood meeting for the project, Brown said engineering assessments to the property owners will be between $5,000 and $15,000, and the property owners would have to pay 50 percent of the street, curb and gutter in special assessments.
Smith said the amount property owners will have to pay just depends on how much of their property is along 13th Street, and the city will pick up the bill for the remainder of the costs.
The water main will be paid for by the city’s water department, not the homeowners.
Smith said the City Council will approve the plans and specifications during their March 2 meeting so the project can go out for bid, and a public hearing will be held sometime in April.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.