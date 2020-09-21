Forest City, resident at odds over building materials

A Forest City resident is fighting back after the city took his building materials - three times.
Jim Schloe, who lives on B Street and owns a second house on South Sixth Street, has a building permit out for a garage and a fence.
“Don’t issue me a building permit if you’re not going to oblige by it,” Schloe said.
To build these structures, he keeps the necessary building materials – piles of lumber, cement poles and metal braces, on his driveway and backyard.
However, the City of Forest City says he has too many building materials to just be building the garage and fence for which he has the building permit. The city hired a contractor to tell them which materials were unnecessary and hauled the excess materials away.
“Buildings that are built with a tin wall on the outside, that’s what goes behind the tin wall to hold the building up, and they’re called pillars, and there were seven of those there, and that isn’t all of them,” Schloe said. “I’ve got like a dozen of them, and I was going to put those in the ground every few feet and put this garage up, but they’ve been causing me grief like you see. This is the second year of it. It’s just a little much.”
This has happened three times now in the last two years – once in November 2018 and twice this year alone, in January and August.
According to city ordinance, a nuisance is “whatever is injurious to health, indecent or unreasonably offensive to the senses or an obstruction to the free use of property so as essentially to interfere unreasonably with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property.”
Abatement notices must be delivered by mail to the property owner, and the owner may have a hearing with the council as to the existence of a nuisance.
If the nuisance is not abated, the City “may perform the required action to abate,” and if it's an emergency the City does not have to give prior notice.
Schloe claims he never received any abatement notices and the city just showed up on a day he happened to be away from his home and "stole" what they decided was unnecessary and tossed the materials they left to the side.
According to the City of Forest City’s attorney, Steve Bakke, the city has followed the “letter of the law, as far as I am concerned,” and in some cases the police delivered notices to Schloe.
“I don’t remember how many times we’ve done this, and you’ve got to remember it’s not just Mr. Schloe, but it’s his neighbors whose property values are affected,” Bakke said. “Health and safety impacted, that’s the whole idea behind the zoning ordinances and the nuisance abatement.”
Bakke said the city had received complaints from some of the neighbors and it came to the attention of the city administrator.
Schloe said he had to make a $20,000 insurance claim to recuperate his lost materials, though Bakke said the first two times they took the materials to storage for him, but the third time they were just taken to the landfill.
When the City took his excess materials away for the third time, they left large tread marks in his lawn and threw the materials they weren’t taking haphazardly on the ground, Schloe said.
Bakke said Schloe would have to pay for the damage done since he hadn’t cleaned the place up and essentially forced the city’s hand.
“If he had cleaned the place up, he could have eliminated those issues, so that’s his responsibility as far as I’m concerned,” Bakke said.
In the 2018 case, the city had started a special assessment process to recover the costs of the first haul. Schloe’s attorney had the case heard in an appellate court, but the court ruled in the city’s favor, according to Bakke.
Bakke said Schloe is now on his second or third building permit on the same garage and fence project.
The last notice the city had sent to Schloe said he had to get rid all the unnecessary materials for the garage and fence project, but Bakke said it looks like he’s trying to run some sort of lumber salvage company out of his house.
“In the meantime, we discovered that on the Facebook Market there were pictures of products that he was attempting to sell, which would lead me to believe that it wasn’t for his garage,” Bakke said.
Currently, there is no formal court case for the most recent incident, and is simply a nuisance abatement, Bakke said.
“If he builds his garage, keeps up his property, that’s the end of it,” Bakke said. “If he continues to bring property in, his inventory, in his front yard, there will be another nuisance abatement.”
Schloe’s attorney, Raymond Starks, did not respond to requests for comment.
City Administrator Barb Smith declined to comment.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!