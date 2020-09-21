Forest City, resident at odds over building materials

Bakke said the city had received complaints from some of the neighbors and it came to the attention of the city administrator.

Schloe said he had to make a $20,000 insurance claim to recuperate his lost materials, though Bakke said the first two times they took the materials to storage for him, but the third time they were just taken to the landfill.

When the City took his excess materials away for the third time, they left large tread marks in his lawn and threw the materials they weren’t taking haphazardly on the ground, Schloe said.

Bakke said Schloe would have to pay for the damage done since he hadn’t cleaned the place up and essentially forced the city’s hand.

“If he had cleaned the place up, he could have eliminated those issues, so that’s his responsibility as far as I’m concerned,” Bakke said.

In the 2018 case, the city had started a special assessment process to recover the costs of the first haul. Schloe’s attorney had the case heard in an appellate court, but the court ruled in the city’s favor, according to Bakke.

Bakke said Schloe is now on his second or third building permit on the same garage and fence project.