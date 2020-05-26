Forest City Puckerbrush Days canceled

The largest community celebration in Forest City, Puckerbrush Days, has been canceled for this year by the Forest City Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber made the decision in response to challenges presented by COVID-19 in regards to the safety of the chamber members, businesses and the community.
Since 1986, Puckerbrush Days, named after the bush that once surrounded the town, has been the largest community celebration in Forest City and is now a four-day annual celebration in July with more than 30 activities for community members and guests, including the parade, the Rotary chicken dinner, fireworks, battle of the businesses, fire truck rides, a craft show and a dog agility demonstration.
Three years ago, several community members led by Scott Meinders revitalized and re-branded the event with a focus on entertainment, outdoor activities and a new committee with many volunteers, who now continue to improve the Puckerbrush Days event.
The chamber and the Puckerbrush Days committee agreed that Puckerbrush Days needs to be a full-on celebration, as most of what makes the celebration special are the events the involve larger gatherings of people.
"Based on the information we have now and the COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and large gatherings, we feel that canceling the event is the responsible thing to do," Chamber Executive Director Norma Hertzer said.
The Puckerbrush committee will meet later in the year to begin planning for the 2021 Puckerbrush Days.
