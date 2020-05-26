Forest City Puckerbrush Days canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The largest community celebration in Forest City, Puckerbrush Days, has been canceled for this year by the Forest City Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber made the decision in response to challenges presented by COVID-19 in regards to the safety of the chamber members, businesses and the community.

Since 1986, Puckerbrush Days, named after the bush that once surrounded the town, has been the largest community celebration in Forest City and is now a four-day annual celebration in July with more than 30 activities for community members and guests, including the parade, the Rotary chicken dinner, fireworks, battle of the businesses, fire truck rides, a craft show and a dog agility demonstration.

Three years ago, several community members led by Scott Meinders revitalized and re-branded the event with a focus on entertainment, outdoor activities and a new committee with many volunteers, who now continue to improve the Puckerbrush Days event.

The chamber and the Puckerbrush Days committee agreed that Puckerbrush Days needs to be a full-on celebration, as most of what makes the celebration special are the events the involve larger gatherings of people.