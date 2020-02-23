Forest City Public Library to host Dr. Seuss program

The Forest City Public Library will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with a program on Saturday. The time will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon and is open for youth from kindergarten to fourth grade. Registration is required by Feb. 25, by calling the public library at 641-585-4542.

In 1997, the National Education Association wanted a day to celebrate the love of reading and to encourage children to read all over the U.S. This became Read Across America Day and Dr. Seuss’s birthday was selected as the day to celebrate with the first event held on March 2, 1998.