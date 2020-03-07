Forest City makes new policy in reaction to coronavirus

During the meeting, council members debated getting test kits as an alternative to giving two weeks off city employees, but the issue with that is it can take two weeks for them to test positive.

The policy passed 5-2, with council members Karl Wooldridge and Dennis Zehren voting against it.

Wooldridge said he voted against the policy because he had some constituents reach out to him asking why the city would pay for employees to be on vacation after they’ve already been on vacation.

“I don’t think that they probably had the knowledge of how it’s worded,” he said. “I just felt that where we were at I guess I don’t know that it’s necessary yet.”

He said there have been viruses coming around for 20 years with epidemics and pandemics in tow, but it hasn’t every really affected people in North Iowa.

“I just felt that at this time it was kind of a knee-jerk reaction,” Wooldridge said.

Even though he voted against it, Wooldridge said he thinks it’s a good policy for the city to have, though they may be going a little too fast in creating and implementing it.