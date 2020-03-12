Forest City makes coronavirus plans with shutdown possibility

The City of Forest City met with various entities in the community to discuss plans and procedures regarding the COVID-19 virus, or coronavirus.

Among the groups in the March 4 discussion were Forest City Schools, Waldorf University, Forest Plaza Assisted Living, YMCA, Public Health and Winnebago Industries, according to a press release by the City this afternoon.

While each entity has its own plans for monitoring employees or students and the work that is necessary, at some point businesses, schools and the university may temporarily shut down, according to the press release.

The chain of command starts with the Governor at the top, then Public Health, then the mayor and finally the city council.

"We are all on the same page with keeping everyone safe," city administrator Barb Smith said in the press release. "The point of this is not to cause panic, but simply to fact find and know each other's plan."

If businesses, schools and the university are closed, the City will notify the media.

The City will post local information on its website homepage, its social media sites and on the local radio.