The Lions club is supporting organizations in Forest City with monetary help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lions club has donated $200 to assist the Meals on Wheels program, $200 to Scoopy Doos to help provide free meals, and $1,000 to the Forest City Food Bank.

The club also has $600 available to provide lunch to the health clinic workers once a week for 4 to 6 weeks.

