Forest City library renews accreditation

The Forest City Public Library has met the conditions for and successfully renewed their state accreditation.

Achieving accreditation requires a significant, ongoing local commitment to high quality library services, according to a press release from the State Library of Iowa.

The Forest City library has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of library operations including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access and facilities, and its accreditation is valid through June 20, 2023.

"The director and board of trustees of the Forest City Public Library and the City of Forest City are to be commended for this achievement and their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community," State Librarian Michael Scott said.

Of Iowa's 542 public libraries, 377 are accredited and recognized for being responsive to their communities and exhibiting excellence in their provision of library services.

More than two-thirds of all Iowans have active public library cards, and Iowa libraries play a key role in workforce and economic development, lifelong learning and e-government activities.