Forest City launches $160K small business recovery fund

“We hope to help approximately 32 businesses,” Hertzer said. “We might be able to help more. If some businesses need less money, we can help more.”

A completed application does not guarantee financial assistance, and notifications of award decisions and disbursements of grant and loan funds will be made weekly.

To apply, businesses must provide a profit and lost statement comparing the months of January through March 2019 to the months of January through March 2020, a balance sheet, payroll prior to March 31, their 2019 tax return a W-9 and their federal tax ID numbers.

Applications will be reviewed by a review committee as they come in every week, and Economic Development will administer the funds.

“We’re trying to get this money out as soon as we can to assist businesses,” Hertzer said.

Businesses can apply by going to the City of Forest City website and going to forestcityia.com/recoveryfund.

Hertzer said the recovery fund is a good example of how the City, Economic Development and the Chamber are working together to help the businesses in Forest City.