Forest City launches $160K small business recovery fund

Forest City launched its Small Business Recovery Fund to provide financial relief to the small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through combined donations from the Hanson Foundation, the City of Forest City and Forest City Economic Development, $160,000 is available to fund about 38 local businesses.
Businesses that have experienced significant disruption and revenue losses will be eligible for a half-grant, half-loan, with 0 percent interest and payable in six months, up to $5,000 to help ensure business continuity and can be used for payroll, working capital, inventory, etc.
“This assistance will provide our businesses with immediate, short-term cash flow that can be used for lease or mortgage payments,” Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu said.
The Forest City Chamber of Commerce, the city, and Economic Development noticed that there were some businesses that did not qualify for or were unable to apply for other state and federal grants and so were “falling through the cracks,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Norma Hertzer said.
“As chamber director, I’ve been calling these businesses so I knew what was happening,” Hertzer said. “And so I met with [Bilyeu] and [city administrator] Barb [Smith] and said, ‘What can we do?’”
When the three entities came together, they saw other area communities were pushing out similar grant programs, like Hancock County Economic Development’s small business relief fund, and decided to do that, too.
“The idea is to assist businesses over this big, big hump they have, over the COVID-19 times here,” Hertzer said.
The City of Forest City contributed about $53,000 through its revolving loan funds, Forest City Economic Development contributed about $87,000 and the Hanson Foundation donated $20,000 to reach the $160,000 mark.
“It is the biggest number that you’re going to find in the whole area,” Hertzer said.
To be eligible, businesses must be a locally owned and independent business physically within the city limits of Forest City with 25 or less employees and must have been negatively impact by the pandemic.
Priorities will be given to businesses and sectors ordered closed by the governor, such as salons.
Applications opened May 4 and are due May 15. They will be ranked by business impact level and need based on a committee review.
The awarded amounts will be determined by the level of impact, including loss in sales revenue, employees and immediate financial aid, and may be less than requested to ensure funds are available to help the most businesses as possible.
“We hope to help approximately 32 businesses,” Hertzer said. “We might be able to help more. If some businesses need less money, we can help more.”
A completed application does not guarantee financial assistance, and notifications of award decisions and disbursements of grant and loan funds will be made weekly.
To apply, businesses must provide a profit and lost statement comparing the months of January through March 2019 to the months of January through March 2020, a balance sheet, payroll prior to March 31, their 2019 tax return a W-9 and their federal tax ID numbers.
Applications will be reviewed by a review committee as they come in every week, and Economic Development will administer the funds.
“We’re trying to get this money out as soon as we can to assist businesses,” Hertzer said.
Businesses can apply by going to the City of Forest City website and going to forestcityia.com/recoveryfund.
Hertzer said the recovery fund is a good example of how the City, Economic Development and the Chamber are working together to help the businesses in Forest City.
“It’s been all hands on deck and everyone has been very cooperative and happy to help and be at the table,” she said. “This is a good thing to have in our community, these partnerships really help the community thrive and grow and will help us get through this.”
