Forest City Hy-Vee to give away more than 3,800 apples

The Forest City Hy-Vee opens at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18 after remodeling for two weeks. The 42,000-square-foot store will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Forest City Hy-Vee will be giving away more than 3,800 apples for free in a drive-through even on Thursday, July 23, according to a press release.

The event will take place between 1 and 3 p.m. while apples last. 10 apples each will be given to the first 380 customers.

According to the press release from Hy-Vee, the apple giveaway is in partnership with fruit supplier Stemilt in response to COVID-19's impact across Iowa.

The giveaway will take place in the south area of Hy-Vee's parking lot, and apples will be loaded into vehicles in a contactless fashion to maintain social distancing; no walk-ups will be allowed. Event helpers will also be wearing masks and gloves.

Forest City Hy-Vee is located at 315 Hwy. 69 N.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

