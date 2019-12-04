{{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City girls basketball team crushed Eagle Grove by 40 points on Dec. 3, beating the Eagles 59-19 in a dominant season-opening victory. 

Junior Ellie Caylor led the way for the Indians with 17 points on the night, while sophomore Shae Dillavou was close behind with 15. Senior Kallista Larson led the way for Forest City, with six total rebounds. Junior Kaylee Miller had four steals on the night. 

The Indians will play at North Iowa on Friday.

