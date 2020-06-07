Forest City electric rates rise by 3 percent

The Forest City electric and recycling rates have been increased by 3 percent and $1, respectively, in the city council meeting Monday, with the changes effective on bills due in August.
The new electrical rates vary between residential, commercial and industrial services, but all is charged by a monthly customer charge plus a by-the-kilowatt-hour energy charge.
Last year, the residential rates were $6.89 per meter and 10.36 cents per kilowatt hour; this year, customers will be charged $7.10 per meter and 10.6 cents per kilowatt hour.
Small commercial services, large commercial services and industrial services will all see similar increases.
The recycling rates have been raised by $1, from $4 to $5 a month for the recycling service. The residential sanitation fee of $5.25 and the price per blue trash bag will remain the same this year.
City Administrator Barb Smith said the electrical rate increase has to do with the 10-year electrical upgrade project and the bond the city has taken out for the first of three phases in the project.
"These electrical upgrades are necessary," she said.
To pay off the first bond, the city had to raise its electrical rates by 3 percent each year for three years, and this is the third year of those increases.
Smith said if the city chooses to go into Phase 2 of the electrical project, the city will have to let out another bond similar to this first one, with 3 percent electrical rate increases over the next three years.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
