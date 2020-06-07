Forest City electric rates rise by 3 percent

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Forest City electric and recycling rates have been increased by 3 percent and $1, respectively, in the city council meeting Monday, with the changes effective on bills due in August.

The new electrical rates vary between residential, commercial and industrial services, but all is charged by a monthly customer charge plus a by-the-kilowatt-hour energy charge.

Last year, the residential rates were $6.89 per meter and 10.36 cents per kilowatt hour; this year, customers will be charged $7.10 per meter and 10.6 cents per kilowatt hour.

Small commercial services, large commercial services and industrial services will all see similar increases.

The recycling rates have been raised by $1, from $4 to $5 a month for the recycling service. The residential sanitation fee of $5.25 and the price per blue trash bag will remain the same this year.

City Administrator Barb Smith said the electrical rate increase has to do with the 10-year electrical upgrade project and the bond the city has taken out for the first of three phases in the project.

"These electrical upgrades are necessary," she said.