Forest City declares state of emergency

The Forest City Council declared a state of emergency after approving new emergency procedures for contagious diseases during its meeting Monday night.

The state of emergency is in reaction to the confirmed community spread of coronavirus in the state of Iowa.

While the purpose of the new policy states the protocol will be used by city officials and employees if the governor of Iowa declares an emergency due to an infectious disease outbreak, the policy itself is active only by an emergency declaration of the city council and will remain active until the council deactivates it.

According to the new procedures, City Hall will be closed to the public and nonessential city employees, so all communication with the citizens and city staff will be through telephone and email, and all city council meetings will be held electronically; the electronic format will be shared before each meeting with the agenda.

Additionally, with the declaration of emergency, all curbside recycling and trash pickup has ended, and dumpsters will be provided at the Street Shed for recycling and trash from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.