Forest City CSD to have 3 seats in Four Oaks consortium

The consortium will use the Four Oaks education program, though the bylaws of the consortium have yet to be finalized.

The consortium agreement will last until June 30, 2021, when it will be automatically renewed every July 1 for a one-year period.

Lehmann said the district is looking at having the three seats for district pre-K-8 students, though they may add 9-12 students later.

Each seat costs $33,000, which will come out of the district’s special education funds, and with the Forest City school district sponsoring three seats, that brings the district’s cost to $99,000.

Lehmann said there are currently seven seats sponsored between the two other area districts, including Belmond-Klemme CSD.

According to G-H-V CSD Superintendent Tyler Williams, the consortium needs 12 spots for two K-8 classrooms and six spots for a 9-12 classroom.

Four Oaks will not operate with one classroom of six students and will require two K-8 classrooms to agree to work with the consortium; additionally, if the consortium gets six spots for 9-12, they will open a third classroom, Williams said in an email to area school district superintendents.