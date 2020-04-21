Forest City CSD to have 3 seats in Four Oaks consortium

The Forest City Community School District School Board approved sponsoring three seats in a Four Oaks program in which other area districts will participate.
Area school districts led by Garner-Hayfield-Ventura are working on forming a North Iowa Therapeutic Instructional Consortium that will help kids who have had past trauma.
Four Oaks’ school-based programming works with school districts in Iowa to create programs that meets the needs of at-risk students, focused on helping students understand the impact of their behavior choices, identify alternative strategies and practice self-management skills to help them successfully re-enter school and increase their chances for future academic success, according to their website.
The consortium will use the therapeutic classroom programming for students who have difficulty in managing their health and have experienced significant trauma with unpredictable behavior and no identifiable triggers, as outlined by the Four Oaks website.
The program will have a flow of students, in that students can move in and out of the program throughout the year, according to Forest City CSD Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.
“You could start there, you get the skillsets and then leave, come back into the system that a kid could work and qualify later at the time they have the need,” Lehmann said. “It doesn’t mean you’re in the program all year.”
The consortium will use the Four Oaks education program, though the bylaws of the consortium have yet to be finalized.
The consortium agreement will last until June 30, 2021, when it will be automatically renewed every July 1 for a one-year period.
Lehmann said the district is looking at having the three seats for district pre-K-8 students, though they may add 9-12 students later.
Each seat costs $33,000, which will come out of the district’s special education funds, and with the Forest City school district sponsoring three seats, that brings the district’s cost to $99,000.
Lehmann said there are currently seven seats sponsored between the two other area districts, including Belmond-Klemme CSD.
According to G-H-V CSD Superintendent Tyler Williams, the consortium needs 12 spots for two K-8 classrooms and six spots for a 9-12 classroom.
Four Oaks will not operate with one classroom of six students and will require two K-8 classrooms to agree to work with the consortium; additionally, if the consortium gets six spots for 9-12, they will open a third classroom, Williams said in an email to area school district superintendents.
“If we can’t get 12 K-8 commitments, this will not happen,” Williams said. “After the dust settles from the coronavirus, these services might be more important than ever.”
Once all the districts that want to participate are involved, the consortium can start hiring to staff the rooms, which Four Oaks will take care of, with the intent to start the program in the fall, Lehmann said.
To form the consortium and get as many commitments as possible, Williams has reached out to at least 15 other school districts, including Osage, Lake Mills, West Fork, Northwood-Kensett and Clear Lake.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
