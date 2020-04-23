Forest City CSD moves 5 school days to next year

The Forest City Community School District made school year changes and a new plan in response to Gov. Kim Reynolds closing schools in Iowa for the rest of the school year.
The school board moved five student school days from the end of the 2019-2020 school year to the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, so the current school year will finish one week earlier on May 8 and the next school year will start one week earlier on Aug. 17.
The district can make this transfer since Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the statewide school closures through the end of the year and waived the instructional time requirements for the 2019-2020 school year and the school start date for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to the memorandum making the transfer, it will not decrease or increase staff pay for either school year.
Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said there will be no increase in costs to the district and no reduction to staff members.
The district had also surveyed its staff online, with 134 responses – 132 staff members supported this change, and two people disagreed with it because of some family vacations or events coming up, according to Lehmann.
“Probably not against the concept, just because of the timing of the year,” Lehmann said.
With the new calendar change, there are only two weeks left in the current school year, and six of those remaining days will be used for transitional planning to help staff prepare for next year regarding essential standards and what still needs to be learned, Lehmann said.
In the meantime, class will continue to be held in virtual meetings and teachers will start to work on the documents on educational standards and work with the next grade level teachers to share what standards will need to be reviewed.
“You’re going to see a lot of scope and sequence work in regards to our essential standards,” Lehmann said.
The district will also be surveying students, teachers and parents on the flex learning plan, asking what went well and what should be improved, Lehmann said.
“The reason we would want to do that is if this situation would happen to occur again, then we know what went well, we know what areas we need to focus on, we know what areas we need to support families on,” Lehmann said. “That’s students and parents. We know what our teachers would need up front to enhance the situation if it ever occurred again.”
Lunch meals will continue to be provided through June 30, according to Lehmann.
Lehmann said they are currently working on a check-in date and process for students to check in their computers and textbooks.
“We want to get a good inventory of where we are with our technology and our textbooks,” he said. “And we have the summer then to make any adaptations that we’re ready to do.”
Summer school in the elementary grade levels takes a lot of planning for transportation, and because the district won’t know until June 1 what restrictions will be in place for summer school, Lehmann said they chose not to have summer school for the elementary students.
For high school students, though, there will be two summer schools in July with the high school credit recovery program, which can be strictly online and will also help kick off the next school year, Lehmann said.
High school principal Ken Baker said they’re going to need the remediation at the end of the school year and the beginning of the next school year because there are some students who have not engaged in the flex learning.
“It’s hard for some families to get their kids to engage on a consistent basis without having school run in a normal manner, so I think providing that at the front end and the back end is going to be very positive from a high school perspective,” Baker said. “It’s not going to take all issues away, but it should help to lessen some of the pressure.”
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
