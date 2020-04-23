Forest City CSD moves 5 school days to next year

With the new calendar change, there are only two weeks left in the current school year, and six of those remaining days will be used for transitional planning to help staff prepare for next year regarding essential standards and what still needs to be learned, Lehmann said.

In the meantime, class will continue to be held in virtual meetings and teachers will start to work on the documents on educational standards and work with the next grade level teachers to share what standards will need to be reviewed.

“You’re going to see a lot of scope and sequence work in regards to our essential standards,” Lehmann said.

The district will also be surveying students, teachers and parents on the flex learning plan, asking what went well and what should be improved, Lehmann said.

“The reason we would want to do that is if this situation would happen to occur again, then we know what went well, we know what areas we need to focus on, we know what areas we need to support families on,” Lehmann said. “That’s students and parents. We know what our teachers would need up front to enhance the situation if it ever occurred again.”

Lunch meals will continue to be provided through June 30, according to Lehmann.