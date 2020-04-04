Forest City CSD changes grab-and-go lunch program to 2 days a week

• In Leland, pickup is from noon to 12:15 p.m. in front of the Leland Post Office.

The free grab-and-go lunch and snack program began March 23 when the State allowed the Summer Food Program to go into effect during the time the schools are closed, which has about one week left for now.

As of the end of the second week of the grab-and-go program, the school district is serving about 270 meals a day.

"Our food service director, Glenda Keough, and her staff are doing an incredible job along with our transportation staff," Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said. "We're learning along the way, and we feel this change will better serve families and students as it reduces the number of times people have to go out and this also better aligns with the social distancing guidelines."

Students can pick up free lunches and snacks on their own if they are able to do so, as parents and guardians are now able to pick up meals without their children present due to a change announced by the State two weeks ago.

Keough said meals should not be eaten at any of the pickup locations, and children should avoid physical contact with those who are distributing the meals.

"Everything is going very well," she said. "We enjoy seeing children and caregivers even though it's for a brief minute."

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

