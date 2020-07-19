Forest City CSD approves Return to Learn plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City Community School District School Board decided on their Return to Learn plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

Their Return to Learn plan was due by the Iowa Department of Education by July 1 and goes over how the district will function during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will include how the district will do face-to-face instruction, what they will do if a student tests positive for COVID-19 and how they will accommodate students who need to stay at home.

The school year begins Monday, Aug. 17; in the middle and high schools, there will be a four-day learning week, Monday through Thursday, with a daily schedule of four 90-minute periods, according to the plan, which is subject to change.

Students’ schedules will be in blocks, so students will attend the same classes, periods 1, 3, 5 and 7, on Mondays and Wednesdays and the same classes, periods 2, 4, 6 and 8, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Middle and high school students will be required to attend class, but can choose whether they attend onsite or online.