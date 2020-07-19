Forest City CSD approves Return to Learn plan

The Forest City Community School District School Board decided on their Return to Learn plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Their Return to Learn plan was due by the Iowa Department of Education by July 1 and goes over how the district will function during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This will include how the district will do face-to-face instruction, what they will do if a student tests positive for COVID-19 and how they will accommodate students who need to stay at home.
The school year begins Monday, Aug. 17; in the middle and high schools, there will be a four-day learning week, Monday through Thursday, with a daily schedule of four 90-minute periods, according to the plan, which is subject to change.
Students’ schedules will be in blocks, so students will attend the same classes, periods 1, 3, 5 and 7, on Mondays and Wednesdays and the same classes, periods 2, 4, 6 and 8, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Middle and high school students will be required to attend class, but can choose whether they attend onsite or online.
"Our hybrid plan really is online learning, but the building is open, so we're going to give kids and families a choice," middle school principal Zach Dillavou said. "If you feel like your student or the student needs to be here, then we want you here, but if you're not comfortable being here, then we're going to provide an online option for you as well."
If onsite, they must follow the schedule and attend in person while social distancing and following health and safety precautions.
If online, students must follow the schedule and complete their daily education electronically, whether that’s attending classroom sessions live via Google Meet or watching recordings of the classes.
A resource center with novels, workbooks, assignments, study guides, assessment and supplies will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
In the elementary school, students will attend school onsite, five days a week and following the normal school day schedule, as it is preferred to have kids and teachers together in the classroom, though preschool will have half days either every week or every other week.
“Our kids in elementary are still at the point where they are learning to read and there’s a whole lot that goes into the education at the elementary that at the middle and high school levels they can do stuff differently,” elementary school Prinicipal Brad Jones said. “We are a firm believer that we need to have kids in the building. However, obviously, the number one thing is we got to keep the health of our students and kids, that’s got to be No. 1.”
Students will stay in their homerooms for the day, including recess and physical education time, and teachers will rotate in the classrooms.
Depending on health and safety precautions as updated by Public Health officials, the students may need to be in the classroom only every other week, in which case, during the off weeks, students will watch recorded lessons and complete learning packets while teachers check in with the students at home for the week.
If some families decide to keep their kids home for any reason due to the pandemic, the school will assist them in educating their kids at home.
The school will issue an iPad or Chromebook, provide live and paper lessons and a staff person for support and to review the student’s progress at least once a week.
“It wouldn’t necessarily all be online,” Jones said. “There’s still parts of learning where kids will have to write and color and cut and stuff, so we would still have packets doing that.”
In all three schools, if the pandemic forces the school buildings to close, all instruction will be moved online.
Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said working on the kids’ social and emotional behavioral health will be “hugely important, no matter what model we go with.”
The district is waiting on more guidance on transportation, food service, facilities, health and safety protocols, social and emotional behavioral health, registration and athletics, according to Lehmann.
Lehmann said the district reserves the right to make any changes up to the very first day of school, but they will roll out much more detailed plans to parents and staff on the week of Aug. 3.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
