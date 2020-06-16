Forest City Council's public comment dilemma

Smith said monitoring the chat while keeping track of the meeting is difficult, though, and she would prefer the public to text their council members if they want to speak or have the other council members monitor the chat as well.

“I would prefer we unmute and let the citizens speak on each topic if there’s anybody that wants to speak,” she said.

Additionally, the intention of the script at the top of the agenda was to get citizens to voice their concerns to their representative council members so it can be discussed while the discussion is going on so they wouldn’t have to speak at the end of the discussion to move the council meeting along further, Smith said.

Chapter 6 of the Procedural Guidelines of the City Council for the City of Forest City deals with the rights of the participating audience and plays a big role in this discussion.

Currently, it says when a member of the audience has a matter to bring before the council, they have to address themselves to the mayor and either present it verbally or in writing.