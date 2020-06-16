Forest City Council's public comment dilemma

Some may have noticed a new line of text at the top of the Forest City Council’s agenda encouraging people to contact their council members before the meeting if they wish to discuss any item on the agenda.
The Forest City Council discussed council procedures and if and when a member of the public can speak during a meeting, an issue that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and moving the meetings to an online platform that allows the city to mute members of the public yet not know when the public wants to speak.
“We need to get this policy fine-tuned to accept this computer generation that we’re living right now,” Mayor Barney Ruiter said.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the city council policy allowed members of the public to speak during the meetings, though the city is not required to let the public speak, according to city attorney Steve Bakke.
Since the city council meetings have been moved online, members of the public can’t simply stand up or raise their hand to request to speak anymore, like they could when the meetings were held in person; instead, they must indicate their wish to speak through the online chat and have city administrator Barb Smith announce their request and unmute them so they can speak, or call ahead to notify their council member they would like to speak on the topic.
Smith said monitoring the chat while keeping track of the meeting is difficult, though, and she would prefer the public to text their council members if they want to speak or have the other council members monitor the chat as well.
“I would prefer we unmute and let the citizens speak on each topic if there’s anybody that wants to speak,” she said.
Additionally, the intention of the script at the top of the agenda was to get citizens to voice their concerns to their representative council members so it can be discussed while the discussion is going on so they wouldn’t have to speak at the end of the discussion to move the council meeting along further, Smith said.
Chapter 6 of the Procedural Guidelines of the City Council for the City of Forest City deals with the rights of the participating audience and plays a big role in this discussion.
Currently, it says when a member of the audience has a matter to bring before the council, they have to address themselves to the mayor and either present it verbally or in writing.
Additionally, a member of the audience who wants to speak on an agenda item has five minutes, but cannot speak more than once on the item unless every member of the audience or council has had the opportunity to speak on it also and they have the consent of the council, according to Chapter 6.2.
In his letter to the city council, Bakke said the City has two choices in his opinion: one, to temporarily suspend all public participation unless a public hearing is required; and two, once the agenda comes out, to have the public contact City Hall or their councilperson with concerns or support on a particular item or request to be heard on the agenda item number.
Forest City resident Marcia Tweeten said while the statement at the top of the agenda doesn’t say they cannot speak, there is a difference between her speaking herself and having a councilperson speak for her.
“I appreciate the opportunity for me to speak for myself and not to have someone else speak for me,” she said.
Council member Leslie Torkelson said she’s had multiple people in the public contact her about this saying they would like to be able to ask questions and share comments during the agenda topics, even while the meetings are electronic.
“It’s something that we’ve done for years,” she said. “I know I have appreciated this city council prior to me running this winter, me being able to sit right there and ask questions. It’s how I learned; it’s how I got interested in city government.”
Torkelson said she “side[s] with the people on this one” and feels they should have the right to be able to make comments and ask questions during the agenda items.
“I mean, we do represent the people, that’s why we were elected, that’s why we’re here, and I don’t want to see us lose sight of that,” she said.
The council probably wouldn’t be able to let the public speak during agenda items if Forest City had a large population, such as 30,000 people, council member Ron Holland said.
“The community we have here has worked good for many, many years, and I don’t think we should change that part of it,” he said.
Council member Karl Wooldridge said one of the concerns brought up to him was they may not have a question on the issue until the council is discussing it.
“A lot of times I don’t have questions when we come into a topic until I hear what other people have to say,” he said.
Wooldridge said most of the issues are due to the technology, and once the meetings move back to in-person, a lot of them will disappear.
“I would just ask the public, try to give us a little forbearance,” he said. “We are trying to make this as transparent as possible.”
No decision has been made on the topic, and Smith will meet with the Personnel Committee and return with procedure recommendations at the next regular council meeting.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.