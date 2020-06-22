Forest City Council sets new procedures for online meetings

"We encourage people to call my office on Monday before the meeting to let me know that they want to sign up to speak, and then we will call on them, and then when they're done we will open up all the mics for whoever else wishes to speak on the subject," she said.

Smith said the council meetings will continue to be available to the public through the online meeting platform GoToMeeting even after the meeting restrictions are lifted and people can attend the meetings in person.

"We were planning on next fiscal year getting better mics and better camera equipment and then opening it up to the citizens, but then COVID-19 hit so we had to get better microphone equipment right away," she said. "So we'll still do GoToMeeting, even if all of a sudden council members are in council and it's open to the public again."

Continuing the online meetings will also service the city's elderly citizens who can't get out but want to keep track of what's going on, Smith said.

The city is also planning on getting a better camera so they can record their meetings and get it on YouTube, similar to how the Winnebago County Supervisors livestream their meetings on YouTube, she said.

Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.