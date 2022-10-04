Forest City council members, officials denounce public displays with profanity

The Forest City council on Oct. 3 discussed a number of citizen reports of flags containing profanity flying recently in the community, as well as loud music containing profanity in town.

Council Member Marcia Tweeten said two citizens reported their concerns to her. She noted that it is her understanding that the Forest City Police Department can be called, and use their discretion, regarding loud music under the city’s noise ordinance. However, she said that the city can’t really address political flags and signs with language that could be considered as a right of free speech and protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“There’s actually three in town with profanity,” Mayor Ron Holland said. “It’s very distasteful. I guess we really can’t do anything about it because it’s a political sign.”

City Attorney Steve Bakke confirmed that it would be difficult for the city to do anything about it and doing so could be very costly.

“It would probably be about a quarter million to a half million dollars to take it to magistrate court in Winnebago County all the way to the Supreme Court,” Bakke said.

City Administrator Daisy Huffman suggested that, perhaps, the council find some means to specifically address just profanity, but not political statements.

“My feeling is there is some flexibility with profanity, but no flexibility with political,” Huffman said. “You do have some flexibility, I think. You could let the general public know you don’t want that kind of language.”

“I’ve seen some of the same things,” said Council Member Dan Davis. “It would be a long haul and would probably be addressed as a First Amendment right, free speech, and all that.”

No formal action has currently been taken by the city on the matter, but the consensus of council members and city officials at the meeting was that they do not condone profane language being publicly displayed in Forest City.

The council approved an agreement with DGR Engineering of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for a required Federal Aviation Administration independent fee evaluation of the city’s airport overlay project.

The evaluation will be for the design of a runway mill and asphalt overlay project at the Forest City Municipal Airport. DGR will complete a thorough review of the project design and develop a full independent fee evaluation for $3,500.

“Basically, an engineer to check the engineer,” said Mayor Holland. City Administrator Daisy Huffman noted that it is required by the FAA before unanimous approval of the agreement.

Council members also unanimously adopted an ordinance repealing a no parking order on South 7th Street. With a change in the use of property at 835 South 7th Street, the ordinance notes that a 125-foot long no parking zone located north of Park Street on the east side of 7th Street is no longer needed.

Council members approved a request of Waldorf University President for Student Life Jason Ramaker to grant an extension to 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 of the city’s noise ordinance. As part of Waldorf's homecoming, a bonfire and an emcee is scheduled from 8:30-11:30 p.m. that evening.

Huffman informed the council that Ethan Curry has received a pay increase to $21.78 per hour upon completion of the coursework necessary for full paramedic status. Curry was hired as a full-time EMT on July 24 at a pay rate of $17.50 per hour. He became certified as a paramedic on Sept. 27. Huffman said the increase follows confirmation of the paramedic certification and him meeting all testing requirements.

During staff reports, Tweeten noted that Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General, Brenna Bird, visited with members of local law enforcement from the Forest City Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 27 at the Forest City Police Station. At the law enforcement forum, Bird listened to the local law enforcement officials about issues they are facing and the support and resources that they need.

The council also acknowledged that trick-or-treating hours will be held in Forest City from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 31.