Forest City Chamber of Commerce gets new executive director

With the merging of Grow Forest City and the Forest City Chamber of Commerce, Norma Hertzer, current director of Grow Forest City, has been promoted to the executive director position in the Chamber of Commerce.
The Forest City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors decided to promote Hertzer to the executive director position during their Feb. 19 meeting, and Hertzer will start her new role March 1.
The Chamber of Commerce proposed the merger of the Chamber and Grow Forest City in January, and the Grow Forest City Steering Committee started moving the Grow Forest City projects and part-time position under the Chamber, according to a press release.
The Chamber will continue Grow Forest City’s work with the creation of a part-time assistant director role focused on marketing activities, which will be open for applications March 1.
To prepare for her new role, Hertzer has served as the Chamber interim director for the past several weeks, learning the position, the chamber goals and local partnerships.
“I am very excited to work with the Chamber as we focus on a comprehensive and vibrant membership program,” Hertzer said.
Hertzer has worked part time as the director of Grow Forest City since 2011 while working in a part-time marketing position at CR Holland Crane Service at the same time.
She has also worked as the Forest City Economic Development assistant director and owner of Ginther Marketing and has served 10 years as the marketing manager for Heartland Inn Hotels.
The Chamber of Commerce will host a membership annual meeting March 18 at the Paddler’s Tap, during which chamber members will be able to talk with Hertzer, receive the annual Chamber financials and provide feedback on strategies the Chamber will use to meet its 2020 goals.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.