Forest City Chamber of Commerce gets new executive director

With the merging of Grow Forest City and the Forest City Chamber of Commerce, Norma Hertzer, current director of Grow Forest City, has been promoted to the executive director position in the Chamber of Commerce.

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors decided to promote Hertzer to the executive director position during their Feb. 19 meeting, and Hertzer will start her new role March 1.

The Chamber of Commerce proposed the merger of the Chamber and Grow Forest City in January, and the Grow Forest City Steering Committee started moving the Grow Forest City projects and part-time position under the Chamber, according to a press release.

The Chamber will continue Grow Forest City’s work with the creation of a part-time assistant director role focused on marketing activities, which will be open for applications March 1.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

To prepare for her new role, Hertzer has served as the Chamber interim director for the past several weeks, learning the position, the chamber goals and local partnerships.

“I am very excited to work with the Chamber as we focus on a comprehensive and vibrant membership program,” Hertzer said.