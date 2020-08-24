Forest City Chamber, Connect brings people together

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce and Forest City Connect came together to put on a meet and greet event for people in the area to come together, meet new people and get more involved in the community.
Chamber Executive Director Norma Hertzer said she would normally do that kind of event this time of the year, with new teachers and staff coming into the community for the schools and the university.
Forest City Connect, formerly Forest City Young Professionals, also wanted to do a kind of networking event like this, Hertzer said, so they worked with the Chamber to put on the event.
“[Our main goal is] to help people make a connection into the community and share information about the community,” Hertzer said. “They generally come in for one or both of those reasons, and I would say it was a successful night of doing both.”
Hertzer had a sign-up sheet for volunteering to help with a few events, such as Motor Night and Rake the Town, and a few people signed up.
“Part of connecting to the community is, a way to do that is to volunteer as you get to know people,” Hertzer said.
About 20 people came to the event Thursday evening, some of whom have lived in the community for years and some of whom have just moved into Forest City a few weeks ago.
Ben Arentson moved to the area in November 2018 and is the general manager at the ethanol plant in Hanlontown, but he said he wanted to get plugged into the community and saw the meet and greet as a good chance.
“There’s some faces that I recognized from just around town that I’ve not ever introduced myself to before, and now I have contacts, so it was a nice night,” he said.
Arentson said he’ll come to the next one, as this one was nice and as advertised.
“Forest City’s been really good to us in the two years that we’ve been here, and we’re very fortunate to have arrived in a town that really cares about the people and what the town looks like, and it’s been a wonderful experience,” he said.
Sarah Beiting is the new library director at Waldorf University and just moved into town with her husband a few weeks ago, so they came to the meet and greet to meet new people and get to know their neighbors.
“It would be great to get to know people so we can see them in the street and wave to them and just be part of the community,” Beiting said. “We really, really want to be part of the community because it’s a great little town.”
Beiting said it was a nice meet and greet with congenial people where they got to meet their neighbors and learn more about the community.
“We’re so blessed to be here,” she said. “This is an amazing place.”
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
