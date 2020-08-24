Forest City Chamber, Connect brings people together

Ben Arentson moved to the area in November 2018 and is the general manager at the ethanol plant in Hanlontown, but he said he wanted to get plugged into the community and saw the meet and greet as a good chance.

“There’s some faces that I recognized from just around town that I’ve not ever introduced myself to before, and now I have contacts, so it was a nice night,” he said.

Arentson said he’ll come to the next one, as this one was nice and as advertised.

“Forest City’s been really good to us in the two years that we’ve been here, and we’re very fortunate to have arrived in a town that really cares about the people and what the town looks like, and it’s been a wonderful experience,” he said.

Sarah Beiting is the new library director at Waldorf University and just moved into town with her husband a few weeks ago, so they came to the meet and greet to meet new people and get to know their neighbors.

“It would be great to get to know people so we can see them in the street and wave to them and just be part of the community,” Beiting said. “We really, really want to be part of the community because it’s a great little town.”