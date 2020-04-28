Forest City, Central Springs CSDs to share superintendent

Central Springs Community School District and Forest City Community School District will share a superintendent starting July 1.
As Central Springs CSD Superintendent Steve Ward is retiring at the end of this fiscal year, Forest City CSD Superintendent Darwin Lehmann will assume the role of superintendent for both school districts, splitting his time evenly between the two.
“I am honored to work with the students, boards, staff and families in both districts,” Lehmann said. “I look forward to continuing my work in Forest City and building relationships in the Central Springs School District.”
Central Springs CSD held a school board meeting late Monday afternoon and Forest City CSD held a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon to approve the superintendent sharing agreement between the two districts.
Central Springs started looking for a new superintendent and potential sharing agreements after Ward announced his retirement in March, after 11 years as the Central Springs superintendent, according to school board president Dave Luett.
Luett said having the sharing agreement with Forest City CSD made sense due to Lehmann’s experience, the similarity of the two school districts and the opportunity for financial savings.
“The entire package is top shelf,” Luett said.
School board member Jean Schilling said they received 15 applications and resumes, and she felt confident that Lehmann has the “best skillset of any other candidates they’ve reviewed to fit the times and the needs of Central Springs School District.”
The sharing agreement goes in effect July 1, remains in effect until June 30 and, unless terminated, renews automatically for one-year terms.
Since Forest City CSD is the employer of the superintendent, it pays Lehmann's wages and benefits, who has a salary of just over $200,000 for the 2020-2021 school year. Central Springs will reimburse Forest City for half the total salary and benefits paid to the superintendent in biannual installments, according to the agreement.
Sharing a superintendent is not uncommon in Iowa, especially in the North Iowa area, according to Ward; Osage and Riceville school districts share, Northwood-Kensett and St. Ansgar share and CAL and Hampton-Dumont share a superintendent.
In the Central Rivers AEA region, nearly 50 percent of the schools already have a shared superintendent, and much of that is because of the lower state supplemental aid in the last couple of years, according to Lehmann.
“You’re seeing more and more, and so my thing is that it’s not matter of will you be a shared superintendent, it’s just a matter of when you’ll be a shared superintendent,” he said.
Both districts said the public should not see this as a step toward consolidation, because though both districts have been dealing with declining enrollment, both are also in sound financial health, according to Forest City CSD school board president Dave Bartlett.
“This is a win-win for both districts,” Bartlett said. “Nearly 50 percent of the schools in the Central Rivers AEA system have shared superintendents, so this partnership aligns with the trend going on in the state.”
With the two school districts now sharing a superintendent, Iowa law provides a financial incentive by adding a per-pupil weighting of eight students to both districts, equating to $56,304 for Forest City and $56,996.32 for Central Springs.
Including sharing a superintendent and the per-pupil weighting, Forest City has a net savings of $163,041.46 annually and Central Springs has a net savings of $132,081.63 annually.
Ward said the school board was debating having a full-time superintendent or a shared superintendent, but meeting with Lehmann and the financial incentives from the state tipped the scales to the shared superintendent.
“I just think the board made a decision that it makes sense to do it now that I’ve retired, and they have a good quality candidate next door and state incentives, and I think it all just fell into place for them,” Ward said.
Lehmann has been the superintendent for Forest City since 2007 and has worked as a superintendent for Griswold Community School District for three years before he came to Forest City, giving him 16 years of experience as a superintendent.
Now that he will be a shared superintendent between Forest City and Central Springs, he will be spending half his time in Forest City and half in Central Springs, with how many days he spends in each district during the week depending on the schedule of events and things that need to be accomplished, he said.
Lehmann said he already has an entry plan drafted to help with the transition into a shared superintendent’s role with Central Springs and to work with the district’s school board and administrative team.
“When you have a strong board, you have a strong business manager, you got long-serving administrators, that stuff is going to make it an easier transition,” he said.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!