Forest City, Central Springs CSDs to share superintendent

School board member Jean Schilling said they received 15 applications and resumes, and she felt confident that Lehmann has the “best skillset of any other candidates they’ve reviewed to fit the times and the needs of Central Springs School District.”

The sharing agreement goes in effect July 1, remains in effect until June 30 and, unless terminated, renews automatically for one-year terms.

Since Forest City CSD is the employer of the superintendent, it pays Lehmann's wages and benefits, who has a salary of just over $200,000 for the 2020-2021 school year. Central Springs will reimburse Forest City for half the total salary and benefits paid to the superintendent in biannual installments, according to the agreement.

Sharing a superintendent is not uncommon in Iowa, especially in the North Iowa area, according to Ward; Osage and Riceville school districts share, Northwood-Kensett and St. Ansgar share and CAL and Hampton-Dumont share a superintendent.

In the Central Rivers AEA region, nearly 50 percent of the schools already have a shared superintendent, and much of that is because of the lower state supplemental aid in the last couple of years, according to Lehmann.