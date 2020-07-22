Florence trap shooting range to reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Florence Trap Shooting Range will open once more for public shooting next week, according to the Winnebago County Conservation Board.

The range has been closed all year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but beginning on July 29, the shooting range will be open once a week on Wednesdays through the end of August, according to a press release.

Depending on public interest and the future situation of COVID-19, it may be kept open during the fall.

The range will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday: July 29 and August 5, 12, 19 and 26. The cost will be $3 for 25 targets.

In the case of inclement weather, shooting would be canceled; announcements will be posted on www.winnebagoccb.com, as well as the Winnebago County Conservation Board's Facebook page and Twitter feed. It will also run on KIOW Radio, FM 107.3.

Shooters will need to bring their own gun and ammunition, as well as eye and ear protection.

All releases are voice-activated and all shooting will be supervised by a certified Range Safety Officer.

For more information about the Florence Trap Shooting Range or the public shooting dates, contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

