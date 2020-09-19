First car show in a long time in Forest City

“I felt that I could not be more supportive than being here physically myself and walking up and down the main street here in Forest City,” he said.

Leerar said he was impressed by the turnout for the first car show in Forest City in a long time.

“I thought it was very neat to see the large turnout, and not just the turnout in cars but the turnout in people itself that actually came to this event,” he said.

Checking out all the different cars that he has not seen from other car shows he’s sponsored and attended was one of the highlights, Leerar said.

Leerar said he would definitely be a sponsor again and go to another Motor Night if they hold another one next year.

For Sara and Travis Christians, they had family in the car show and enjoy going to car shows and learning more about cars.

“Someday we’re going to work on our own car and have it at a car show, so it’s just nice to get good ideas and walk around,” Travis said.

Generally, they said they like the classic cars and “anything old” and enjoy seeing what people are spending their time and money on and how they customize and individualize their cars.