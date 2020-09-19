First car show in a long time in Forest City

Forest City held its first car show in many years, bringing in 170 vehicles spanning floor blocks on Clark Street.
Forest City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Norma Hertzer said they decided to host a car show after two community members, Lindsay Currant and Johnny Rodriguez, asked if they were interested in hosting one.
“As we started talking about this, they were both just instrumental and after we decided yes, we can do this, they were both instrumental in getting this off the ground for us, since they have car show experience,” Hertzer said.
When looking at the prospective car show, Hertzer said it seemed a good way to bring a lot of people into the downtown area and the community.
“It’s designed to bring people, come hungry, spend money, and it’s chamber members that would benefit from the event, and that was our goal that they would benefit,” she said.
Every week for two months, Hertzer said she met with Ciara Putney, Currant and Rodriguez to figure out the details of the car show, and sometimes when they got stuck on marketing the show they called up Jared Wingert from Mojo Productions, who runs the Britt Night Cruise.
Hertzer said they didn’t expect to have as many as 170 vehicles come to the show, but they planned for overflow just in case they had a large pull.
“To have 170 was such a wonderful surprise and it was wonderful for the community,” she said.
The car show was originally scheduled on Friday night, but due to weather it was rescheduled for Sunday afternoon.
Classic cars, sports cars, bikes, trucks, tractors and semis were some of the vehicles people saw at the car show.
Because the event was held outside, masks were encouraged and available but not required and sanitization stations were set up throughout the event, according to Hertzer.
“If it were an indoor event, I think we would have to look differently at some of the guidelines, but at an outdoor event where we were looking at some open space there and people could maintain a 6-foot distance very comfortably, so we felt comfortable with our guidelines,” Hertzer said.
Ultimately, though, the goal was to bring people into the community, where they can eat, drink and shop, picking up supplies and gas as well, and bring money to the local businesses, Hertzer said.
“And that’s the Chamber’s role right now is to help in any way we can bring revenue to help sustain our businesses here in the community,” Hertzer said.
The event had 22 sponsors, one of which was Ryan Leerar, owner of Ryan’s Roofing LLC, who said he came to see all the cars and all the familiar faces he doesn’t get to see on a regular basis.
“I felt that I could not be more supportive than being here physically myself and walking up and down the main street here in Forest City,” he said.
Leerar said he was impressed by the turnout for the first car show in Forest City in a long time.
“I thought it was very neat to see the large turnout, and not just the turnout in cars but the turnout in people itself that actually came to this event,” he said.
Checking out all the different cars that he has not seen from other car shows he’s sponsored and attended was one of the highlights, Leerar said.
Leerar said he would definitely be a sponsor again and go to another Motor Night if they hold another one next year.
For Sara and Travis Christians, they had family in the car show and enjoy going to car shows and learning more about cars.
“Someday we’re going to work on our own car and have it at a car show, so it’s just nice to get good ideas and walk around,” Travis said.
Generally, they said they like the classic cars and “anything old” and enjoy seeing what people are spending their time and money on and how they customize and individualize their cars.
Travis said he thinks it’s fantastic that Forest City put on a car show, getting people outdoors to see some neat things and meet new people.
With such a successful show under their belt, Hertzer said they have some soft dates for future Motor Nights for next year and will announce them in a couple months so people can plan ahead.
Photos: Forest City Motor Night
Forest City Motor Night had 170 vehicles show up and show off across four blocks, with some in side streets and parking lots.
The car show had 22 sponsors, and brought in a large crowd of people to look at the cars and spend money at the local restaurants and businesses.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!