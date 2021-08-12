First Baptist Church in Forest City celebrates 150 years on Aug. 20-22

Local historian and First Baptist Church member Riley Lewis researched the original church pioneers who came from Sweden on a 42-day boat journey. They settled in the Forest City area to form "The Swedish Baptist Church." The unique aspect is that their DNA is still in the blood of some of the current members of First Baptist Church, he asserted.

An open house will be held between 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 20 to kick off a weekend of events. It will be a casual and informal opportunity for people to enjoy conversations and reconnect with friends. There will also be a hymn sing between 7 and 8 o’clock that evening.

A “Hall of Memories” will be created inside the church where people can write down their favorite stories from First Baptist Church and provide personal testimonies of God’s faithfulness through the years. It will also contain displays of photos plus historical facts spanning the church’s 150 years and will be open for viewing throughout the weekend.

The First Baptist Church building and playground will be open throughout the weekend between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Church facilities can be used to connect with friends and family. Groups may contact Karen Fredrickson at 641.585.4171 to reserve a specific room during the weekend.