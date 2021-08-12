First Baptist Church in Forest City celebrates 150 years on Aug. 20-22

It's a time of celebration for Forest City's First Baptist Church.
On Aug. 20-22, the church is celebrating the 150 years since its Swedish church founders established the church in Forest City.
The weekend will be filled with photos, memories, games, and fellowship for the church family and the larger community.
“One hundred fifty years ago, there was a small group of men and women who left Sweden and found a home in North Iowa,” Pastor Eric Weaver said, inviting the public to come and celebrate the historic event. “Celebrating the past compels us to mission in the future.”
Weaver cited Hebrews chapter 11 and 12, which “gives a vivid picture of broken men and women who believed God, believed the promises of God to follow him, and believe that the best is yet to come.”
Much has changed in 150 years, including the landscape, the people, and the church building, which started in 1871 on the north end of Forest City where a cemetery exists today, moved uptown with the start of a new century, and later moved again to its symbolic hilltop location.
One thing remains the same, according to Weaver, “We are still a broken people being transformed by the gospel, finding our greatest joy in Jesus, and helping others do the same.”
Local historian and First Baptist Church member Riley Lewis researched the original church pioneers who came from Sweden on a 42-day boat journey. They settled in the Forest City area to form "The Swedish Baptist Church." The unique aspect is that their DNA is still in the blood of some of the current members of First Baptist Church, he asserted.
An open house will be held between 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 20 to kick off a weekend of events. It will be a casual and informal opportunity for people to enjoy conversations and reconnect with friends. There will also be a hymn sing between 7 and 8 o’clock that evening.
A “Hall of Memories” will be created inside the church where people can write down their favorite stories from First Baptist Church and provide personal testimonies of God’s faithfulness through the years. It will also contain displays of photos plus historical facts spanning the church’s 150 years and will be open for viewing throughout the weekend.
The First Baptist Church building and playground will be open throughout the weekend between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Church facilities can be used to connect with friends and family. Groups may contact Karen Fredrickson at 641.585.4171 to reserve a specific room during the weekend.
"This 150th celebration is an awesome opportunity for us to remember that we are part of a bigger story," Weaver said. "It's the story of God's faithfulness in the lives of courageous women and men, who have put their hope in Jesus and found him to be their greatest joy. But what's really exciting about this is the much-needed reminder of the cross and empty tomb of our Savior, which declare that the best is yet to come."
Between 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 21, Lewis will share the history of the church with attendees. He will take them on a journey from Sweden to the church on the hill where First Baptist Church stands today. The former pastors of the church, who are scheduled to attend, will then pick up the church’s story from the early 1980s until today. More singing will bolster an evening of faith.
Weaver noted how eager he and others are to hear the stories and testimonies of all the returning former pastors. Returning senior pastors include Lanny Barringer (1973-78), Terry Port (1983-94), John Fuller (1990-97), Bill Robertson (1998-2001), and Larry Kidwell (2002-08).
“It gives us endurance, strength, and motivation knowing about those that have come before us," Weaver said. "We’re moving forward here in north Iowa and southern Minnesota where so many need a word of encouragement.”
The weekend festivities will conclude on Aug. 22 with a Sunday worship service from 9-10 a.m. Former First Baptist Church Pastor John Fuller will provide the morning sermon.
The worship service will be followed by an outdoor (weather permitting) barbecue dinner with games and festivities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to conclude the weekend. Inflatables, plus volleyball, kickball, and yard games are planned. In the case of inclement weather, the dinner and some activities will be moved inside.
Weaver and his wife, Kate, have six children – Kate (Drake) Bang, 21; Elijah, 18; Emilie, 15; Claire, 12, Malakai, 12, and Isabel, 10. He said “anyone is welcome” to celebrate this important weekend with their church family.
Weaver, in his 13th year as church pastor, said he is encouraged and excited about this monumental moment for the local church. He expressed gratitude for the First Baptist Church “team,” which includes multiple church and community leaders such as Lewis.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
