Fireworks allowed in Forest City limits for July 4

Fireworks within the city limits of Forest City on the Fourth of July will be limited to 3 p.m. to midnight.
Normally, fireworks within the city limits is illegal, but city administrator Barb Smith said they decided to make an exception this year.
"Since there are so many fireworks shows being canceled due to COVID-19, the city is going to allow it this year only," she said.
Residents can set off their own fireworks on their own property and don't have to notify City Hall in advance.
Originally, the city was going to allow residents to set off fireworks on their property from 8 a.m. to midnight, but several concerns pushed the council to reduce the hours.
Fire Chief Mark Johnson had expressed concerns about fires and personal injuries from fireworks within the city limits on the national holiday during the city council meeting Monday night.
Because of these concerns, Johnson had suggested reducing the number of hours fireworks will be allowed within the community.
While councilmembers Ron Holland and Dennis Zehren also had concerns about fireworks within the city limits, councilmember Leslie Torkelson was in support of fireworks, saying she's been in many communities that have allowed fireworks even year-round.
Forest City residents Kathy McEnelly and Marcia Tweeten said they were worried about having fireworks going off for so long in the day causing undue stress on pets and veterans.
There was a motion to limit the hours for fireworks to 6 p.m. to midnight, but it died with no second.
The motion to reduce the hours for fireworks to 3 p.m. to midnight, allowing nine hours of fireworks, passed 4-2 with Holland and Zehren voting against it.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!