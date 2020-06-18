Fireworks allowed in Forest City limits for July 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fireworks within the city limits of Forest City on the Fourth of July will be limited to 3 p.m. to midnight.

Normally, fireworks within the city limits is illegal, but city administrator Barb Smith said they decided to make an exception this year.

"Since there are so many fireworks shows being canceled due to COVID-19, the city is going to allow it this year only," she said.

Residents can set off their own fireworks on their own property and don't have to notify City Hall in advance.

Originally, the city was going to allow residents to set off fireworks on their property from 8 a.m. to midnight, but several concerns pushed the council to reduce the hours.

Fire Chief Mark Johnson had expressed concerns about fires and personal injuries from fireworks within the city limits on the national holiday during the city council meeting Monday night.

Because of these concerns, Johnson had suggested reducing the number of hours fireworks will be allowed within the community.