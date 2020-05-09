Fertile restaurant featured in Iowa PBS show

A Fertile restaurant will be on the Iowa PBS show, “Iowa Ingredient,” showing off the restaurant and its use of ingredients only grown in North Iowa.
When chef Joshua Frederick and Nathaniel Frederick received an email a few weeks ago asking them to be on the show, which features farms and restaurants and that grow and use local ingredients, they agreed and decided to feature asparagus, since that’s coming into season in the area now.
Joshua said they started getting asparagus just last week from Jeff Short in Garner, so he made an asparagus salad and grilled some asparagus for the TV show, which will be aired Thursday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m.
The two cousins opened Café Mir in August 2017 with a philosophy to use ingredients that are available locally to embody community and localism, Joshua said.
“We want the money we’re spending to go back to people in this area who have families, so just kind of this cycle of support,” he said.
Nathaniel said recently the desire to use local ingredients has become more of a fad, but for them it’s more political and spiritual.
“We believe that the farming industry has grown too large and doesn’t really serve the people who are in need of this product, so that’s just the basis of I think what the local food industry should be,” he said. “It shouldn’t be something that is just popular in certain circles.”
Joshua and Nathaniel grew up visiting their grandparents’ farm, which raised everything from corn to hogs, every Sunday for their entire childhood, so they grew up with a sense of how things were before the massive boom of industrialized agriculture, they said.
Using only local ingredients, though, means the quantities and time certain produce is available changes throughout the year, so their menu changes every week featuring different produce with the seasons.
“It’s very seasonal, so I deal directly with all the produce growers and whatever they kind of have, that’s what I do on the menu,” Joshua said.
The restaurant is open Friday and Saturday for dinner, so on Sunday Joshua will get in contact with the local growers to see what they have available and he’ll start conceptualizing a menu for the weekend, which then gets posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Wednesday.
“Usually the whole thing doesn’t change, but usually in the wintertime maybe one thing a week, but the summertime you’ll probably have two to three new things a week around there,” Joshua said.
Seasonal, fresh, rustic and simple best describes and embodies the food they serve, which includes unique pizzas, like “Series of Dreams” and “Bangkok Blitz,” salads and lasagna.
“I kind of believe in sourcing really good ingredients and then not messing with them too much,” Joshua said. “And it’s very rustic. This isn’t fussy food, it’s pretty simple at its core.”
Because Café Mir is in Fertile, a fairly small and remote town, there’s little foot traffic to keep the restaurant open for breakfast, lunch and dinner all week, so when Joshua and Nathaniel found the busiest times were the dinner hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Taco Tuesdays, they decided to limit their open hours to those times.
That doesn’t mean they’re not busy running the restaurant for the rest of the week though, since Joshua still plans the menu every week and Nathaniel is always taking reservations, according to Joshua.
“Anyone who runs a small business knows if you’re running it by yourself, you’re running it 24/7,” he said.
The restaurant seats 45 people, and normally they would go through two full seatings on a typical Friday or Saturday, but now because of the pandemic they’re doing strictly to-go orders.
With an increase in volume of orders now, they are still keeping plenty busy, though the amount of money they’re making is still less than usual because of the lack of alcohol sales, according to Joshua.
“We just want to extend an appreciation, especially during this whole COVID-19 thing, to the local community for being so supportive and being so great, and I think during this time we just really feel like it’s a real symbiotic and reciprocal relationship that we have, where we’re still putting out good food to people and we’re here for them and they’ve shown that they’re here for us,” Joshua said.
The restaurant is open Friday and Saturday 4 to 8 p.m. and has Taco Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m.
