Fertile restaurant featured in Iowa PBS show

Because Café Mir is in Fertile, a fairly small and remote town, there’s little foot traffic to keep the restaurant open for breakfast, lunch and dinner all week, so when Joshua and Nathaniel found the busiest times were the dinner hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Taco Tuesdays, they decided to limit their open hours to those times.

That doesn’t mean they’re not busy running the restaurant for the rest of the week though, since Joshua still plans the menu every week and Nathaniel is always taking reservations, according to Joshua.

“Anyone who runs a small business knows if you’re running it by yourself, you’re running it 24/7,” he said.

The restaurant seats 45 people, and normally they would go through two full seatings on a typical Friday or Saturday, but now because of the pandemic they’re doing strictly to-go orders.

With an increase in volume of orders now, they are still keeping plenty busy, though the amount of money they’re making is still less than usual because of the lack of alcohol sales, according to Joshua.