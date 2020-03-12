FCMS students put a twist on Snow White's story

There’s only a few days before the tale of Snow White with a twist will come to the stage, put on by nearly 40 seventh- and eighth-graders.
The Forest City Middle School will put on “The Snow White Reality TV Show” starting at 7 p.m. Friday in the Boman Fine Arts Center.
In this comedy, the Snow White story is told through seven new dwarfs’ perspectives, turning from Shakespearean and the Wild West to overly dramatic and exceedingly silly tones.
Each dwarf’s name reflects the tone in which they’ll tell their version of the story, such as Rowdy, who is loud and rambunctious, and Wordy, who is a bit of a Shakespearean wordsmith.
Co-director Kris Linder said the play is centered on a talk show, “Real Talk with Fairy Tale Legends,” in which the dwarfs are interviewed about Snow White’s story and a group of players act out what the dwarfs are describing.
Every reality TV show also comes with commercial breaks, so Linder said they have filmed commercials that will project onto a screen to show the actual commercial break.
“It’s kind of a whole separate thing going on while we’re doing this, then we’ll put it all together and pray that it works,” she said. “It’ll be great.”
Linder said the play is over-the-top, can’t-be-anything-else-but comedy, and the goofier the better.
“It’s supposed to look chaotic, and they have that part down pat,” Linder said.
Because the play is comedic with lots of parts for as many students as possible, Linder and co-director Kari Olson chose to have their students perform this play, with a few tweaks including splitting the TV host role into two characters, Heidi Perbole and her brother Hyde, and making three different Snow White actors.
Linder said she hopes this experience will teach her students responsibility, because people depend on them knowing their lines and being where they’re supposed to be.
“Collaboration, have a good time and get involved in the arts, because a lot of them haven’t done something like this before,” she said. “Get out of their comfort zone a little bit and just have some fun.”
It hasn’t been all smooth sailing in preparing for the play, which started back in December, and Linder said the biggest challenge has been getting the full cast to practice together.
“Between other things happening and influenza and strep throat, stomach flu and all of that, it’s been tough,” Linder said.
There are 37 students acting in the play and a student director; Linder said every student who tried out for the play got a part.
“If they’re brave enough to do that, we want to get them involved, we want them here,” she said.
Eighth-grader Daphany Gisch, who plays Rowdy, said this is her second time in a play and she’s a little nervous that she’ll forget her lines Friday night, but she’s mostly excited for the show.
“I’m really excited for everyone to see how hard we’ve been working on this and how difficult it’s been to get everything situated,” she said.
Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.