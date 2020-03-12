FCMS students put a twist on Snow White's story

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s supposed to look chaotic, and they have that part down pat,” Linder said.

Because the play is comedic with lots of parts for as many students as possible, Linder and co-director Kari Olson chose to have their students perform this play, with a few tweaks including splitting the TV host role into two characters, Heidi Perbole and her brother Hyde, and making three different Snow White actors.

Linder said she hopes this experience will teach her students responsibility, because people depend on them knowing their lines and being where they’re supposed to be.

“Collaboration, have a good time and get involved in the arts, because a lot of them haven’t done something like this before,” she said. “Get out of their comfort zone a little bit and just have some fun.”

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing in preparing for the play, which started back in December, and Linder said the biggest challenge has been getting the full cast to practice together.

“Between other things happening and influenza and strep throat, stomach flu and all of that, it’s been tough,” Linder said.

There are 37 students acting in the play and a student director; Linder said every student who tried out for the play got a part.