Easter egg hunt goes online for local youth

Easter is Sunday, and though the novel coronavirus pandemic has most events canceled, the Forest City Chamber of Commerce and YMCA will host an Easter egg hunt this year — virtually.

Youth ages 14 and under can participate in the virtual Easter egg hunt, starting today, April 7, at the YMCA website.

To begin the hunt, kids have to go to the website, select their age group and then download or print the game sheets.

Each age groups offer different fun and challenging games to solve, and solving the challenges will lead the kids to eggs that reveal the secret messages from the Easter bunny.

All correct submissions will receive Forest City Bucks, one award per person, and the amount is determined by the number of entries. There is also $1,600 in sponsorship money that will be divided evenly.

The hunt ends at 9 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

Special thanks from the Chamber and the YMCA go to Courtney and Shannon Wooge, Randy and Tracy Broesder, the Forest City Farmers Coop Association and several others for contributing to the virtual Easter egg hunt.

Grace Zaplatynsky can be reached at 641-421-0534.

