DNR: Natural Resource Commission to meet Thursday

The Natural Resource Commision (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 8:30 a.m.

The teleconference is open to the public and will be hosted from Quasqueton City Hall, 113 Water St. N, Quasqueton.

To call in to the conference, call 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter the conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC include Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. Director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Participants who have specific requirements related to mobility or hearing impairments may contact the DNR or ADA coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942, or webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov.

The following is the Aug. 13 meeting agenda: