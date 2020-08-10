DNR: Natural Resource Commission to meet Thursday

The Natural Resource Commision (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 8:30 a.m.
The teleconference is open to the public and will be hosted from Quasqueton City Hall, 113 Water St. N, Quasqueton.
To call in to the conference, call 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter the conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.
Members of the NRC include Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. Director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.
Participants who have specific requirements related to mobility or hearing impairments may contact the DNR or ADA coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942, or webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov.
The following is the Aug. 13 meeting agenda:
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
- *Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc.
- *Contract with Blumer Excavating Company, LLC
- *Public Land Management Project: Water Navigation Permit, Sunny Brae Golf Course, Mitchell County
- Approve Minutes of July 9 Meeting
- Director’s Remarks
- Division Administrator’s Remarks
- Donations
- Brass Bluegill Award and Special Recognition - 2020
- Request for Naming Convention of The State Pier at Arnolds Park to The Berkley Bedell State Pier
- Contract Amendment-5 with RA Outdoors, LLC d.b.a. Aspira
- Chapter 27 – Land and Water Conservation Fund, City and County Grant Recommendations Fiscal Year 2020
- Chapter 40, Boating Speed and Distance Zoning – Final Rule (Rathbun Lake)
- Chapter 101, Falconry Regulations – Permit Lottery Drawing
- Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc.
- Contract with Blumer Excavating Company, LLC
- Chapter 23 – Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations
- Public Land Management Project: Water Navigation Permit, Sunny Brae Golf Course, Mitchell County
- Contract with FYRA Engineering, LLC
- Contract with OMG Midwest Inc., DBA Hallett Materials
- Public Land Acquisition Projects
- Bloody Run Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Clayton County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF)
- Hawthorn Lake WMA, Mahaska County – INHF
- Pilot Knob State Park, Winnebago County – Upland Prairies, LLC
- Fish Farms Mounds WMA, Allamakee County – Van Brocklin
- Construction – Large Projects
- Cold Springs District Office, Pavement Replacement – Cass County
- Ventura Access, Boat Ramp Replacement – Cerro Gordo County
- General Discussion
Next meeting Sept. 10 in Harrison County
For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc.
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors - Carolina Wren
Washburn Outdoors - female Red Crossbill
Washburn Outdoors - Red-breasted Nuthatch
Washburn Outdoors - pine siskin
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors: Northern pintail ducks
Washburn Outdoors: 1979 duck hunt
Washburn Outdoors: bighorn ram
Washburn Outdoors - wildlife researcher
Washburng Outdoors - Ewe and lamb
Washburn Outdoors - Black Hills bighorns
Washburng Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors - marsh wren
Washburn Outdoors: blue-winged teal duck
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow water blue-winged teal
Washburn Outdoors - Shallow-water rest stop
Washburn Outdoors - Migrating blue-winged teal
Mallard brood
Washburn Outdoors Custer State Park
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Icon - mature bull
Washburn Outdoors On the Scrap
Washburn Outdoors Prairie Duel
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Red-headed Woodpecker
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Yellow Rumped Myrtle Warbler
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Black & White warbler
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Sunrise GobbleFest
Song Sparrow
Green-winged teal
Hermit thrush
Hermit thrush
American robin
Washburn Outdoors
Washburn Outdoors
Ring-neck Oasis - Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Smartweed Pond
Early Light - Smartweed Pond
Hooded goshawk
Iced up geese
Red fox
Canvasback
saw whet owl
great horned owl
Winter pheasant
Ten Yard Marker
Washburn buck sunrise
Canada geese
Don Humburg decoy
Migrating teal
Blue-winged teal
Female ruby-throat hummingbird
Male ruby-throat hummingbird
Hummingbirds fuel up
Morning hunt
Mourning Dove
Land snail
Mallard brood
Mother Hen
Prairie Chicken
Turkey vulture chicks
Turkey vulture portrait
Deer Antlers
Hide & Seek
Full House
Meal Time
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Ruby-throated hummingbird
Hoodie or woodie?
Hooded Mergansers
Hooded Merganser
Hooded Mergansers
Nashville warbler 2
Nashville warbler
Magnolia warbler
Den of baby raccoons
White-tailed fawns
Bald Eagle 3
Bale Eagle 2
Bald Eagle 1
Squeeze play
Spring ballet
Hancock Cty snow geese
Snow geese Hancock County
Final Approach snow geese
Snow Geese Cerro Gordo
Cottontail
Goshawk
flying female pileated woodpecker
pileated male
WHITETAIL DOE BY WASHBURN
canvasback by washburn
washburn turkey touchdown
pair of goldeneyes
beehive
washburn eagle photo
Waterfowl on south shore of Clear Lake
WHITE-BREASTED NUTHATCH
Red-breasted nuthatch
geese descending
The loner
surprised honker
october canadas
sunrise honkers
warbler CHESTNUT SIDED
Nashville warbler
Myrtle warbler
Female hummingbird washburn
Hummingbird 3 -- washburn
Washburn Hummingbird 1
washburn hen mallard, brood
Washburntoad 1
BALD-FACED HORNET
Opossum moving day
Cerro Gordo County wild turkey
Washburn trio of gobblers
wood duck close-up
wood duck pair on bill's pond
TRUMPETER TOUCHDOWN
Trumpeter trio
pair of trumpeter swans
Trumpeter swan in flight
Washburn dandelion
Washburn turkey 4-3-16
springtime turkeys square off
spring gobblers strut
Flying tiger
wasburn robin 2
Robin in February
antlerless deer lowell washburn 1-24-16
antlerless deer
gray-faced buck
Dropping In
mallards washburn 2015
washburn buck face to face
red-tail attack
washburn hummingbird 4
Washburn hummingbird 1
blue wing feeds
flock of blue wing
triio of blue-wing teal
Cicada killer
Cicada
Young Turkey
turkey brood
woodchuck in tree photo
baby woodchuck
mallard duckling
mallard with duckings
Boomer 1
washburn spring turkey 1
Deer in sunrise
wasburn falcon 1
Goose 1
Canada goose mugshot
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!