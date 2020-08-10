You have permission to edit this article.
DNR: Natural Resource Commission to meet Thursday
Iowa Department of Natural Resources

The Natural Resource Commision (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold its monthly meeting via teleconference on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 8:30 a.m.

The teleconference is open to the public and will be hosted from Quasqueton City Hall, 113 Water St. N, Quasqueton. 

To call in to the conference, call 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter the conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC include Kim Francisco, Dennis Schemmel, Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett and Laura Foell. Director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Participants who have specific requirements related to mobility or hearing impairments may contact the DNR or ADA coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942, or webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov.

The following is the Aug. 13 meeting agenda:

  • Approval of Agenda          
    • Consent Agenda (*within agenda indicates proposed consent agenda item)
    • *Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc.
    • *Contract with Blumer Excavating Company, LLC
    • *Public Land Management Project: Water Navigation Permit, Sunny Brae Golf Course, Mitchell County
  • Approve Minutes of July 9 Meeting
  • Director’s Remarks
  • Division Administrator’s Remarks
  • Donations
  • Brass Bluegill Award and Special Recognition - 2020
  • Request for Naming Convention of The State Pier at Arnolds Park to The Berkley Bedell State Pier
  • Contract Amendment-5 with RA Outdoors, LLC d.b.a. Aspira
  • Chapter 27 – Land and Water Conservation Fund, City and County Grant Recommendations Fiscal Year 2020
  • Chapter 40, Boating Speed and Distance Zoning – Final Rule (Rathbun Lake)
  • Chapter 101, Falconry Regulations – Permit Lottery Drawing
  • Contract with Pheasants Forever, Inc.
  • Contract with Blumer Excavating Company, LLC
  • Chapter 23 – Wildlife Habitat Promotion with Local Entities Program Grant Recommendations
  • Public Land Management Project: Water Navigation Permit, Sunny Brae Golf Course, Mitchell County
  • Contract with FYRA Engineering, LLC
  • Contract with OMG Midwest Inc., DBA Hallett Materials
  • Public Land Acquisition Projects
    • Bloody Run Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Clayton County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF)
    • Hawthorn Lake WMA, Mahaska County – INHF
    • Pilot Knob State Park, Winnebago County – Upland Prairies, LLC
    • Fish Farms Mounds WMA, Allamakee County – Van Brocklin
  • Construction – Large Projects
    • Cold Springs District Office, Pavement Replacement – Cass County
    • Ventura Access, Boat Ramp Replacement – Cerro Gordo County
  • General Discussion

Next meeting Sept. 10 in Harrison County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc.

