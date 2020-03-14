Dine out for a good cause -- Heritage Park's military museum

Mitchell’s Bar & Grill, located on Hwy. 69 in Leland will sponsor the first major fundraiser for the construction of an Armed Forces Historical Center.

The AFHC will be a military museum dedicated to the preservation of military veterans history and will be located on the grounds of Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City.

Jeff Mitchell, owner of the restaurant and military veteran, is donating his time and all the food for this event.

Everyone in the surrounding area is welcome to enjoy a “Free Will Donation” brunch buffet from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 22 at Mitchell’s Bar & Grill.

All donations collected will go to the AFHC. Committee members of the AFHC project will be the wait staff, bussers and dishwashers for this event. Committee members will also be available to answer any questions from attendees.

An estimated budget for the project is approximately $600,000 to $1,000,000.

