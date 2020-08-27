COVID-19 spikes in Winnebago County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Between Waldorf University testing every student and staff member who goes on campus and the recent outbreak at the Good Samaritan in Forest City, Winnebago County has seen a spike in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Since the start of the pandemic and testing, as of Thursday, Aug. 27, Winnebago County has had 152 positive cases out of 4,148 people tested, and since then 73 have recovered and six have died, leaving 73 active cases still in the county and a 7.4 percent positivity rate from over the past 14 days.

The Good Samaritan Society in Forest City is dealing with an outbreak of 53 positive cases between residents and staff.

There are 27 active positive cases among the residents and six active cases among the staff; 14 employees have recovered and six residents have died, according to Tess Hedrick, senior media relations specialist for Good Samaritan.

Though they currently don’t know how the virus was introduced to the care center, Drew Klein, interim administrator at the Good Samaritan in Forest City, said they are taking extra precautions and working to get rid of it.