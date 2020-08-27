COVID-19 spikes in Winnebago County

Between Waldorf University testing every student and staff member who goes on campus and the recent outbreak at the Good Samaritan in Forest City, Winnebago County has seen a spike in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county.
Since the start of the pandemic and testing, as of Thursday, Aug. 27, Winnebago County has had 152 positive cases out of 4,148 people tested, and since then 73 have recovered and six have died, leaving 73 active cases still in the county and a 7.4 percent positivity rate from over the past 14 days.
The Good Samaritan Society in Forest City is dealing with an outbreak of 53 positive cases between residents and staff.
There are 27 active positive cases among the residents and six active cases among the staff; 14 employees have recovered and six residents have died, according to Tess Hedrick, senior media relations specialist for Good Samaritan.
Though they currently don’t know how the virus was introduced to the care center, Drew Klein, interim administrator at the Good Samaritan in Forest City, said they are taking extra precautions and working to get rid of it.
“We’re just taking extra precautions to make sure that our infection control is down to the standard that we need it to be at to keep it out from further spreading and then also to get it out of the building to get back to semi-normal life,” Klein said.
Nursing homes in Iowa have been working to reopen in three phases, with several restrictions on visitation, healthcare personnel, medical trips outside the facility, communal dining and group activities, following the guidelines set out by the Iowa Department of Public Health for long-term care facilities.
Each phase gradually loosens restrictions, and the care center decides when to graduate to the next phase depending on the current COVID-19 situation for the county it’s in.
Good Samaritan in Forest City has remained in Phase 1, the most restrictive phase, since the beginning, according to Klein.
“We’re focusing on the residents, the residents’ family members and our own staff’s mental well-being, physical well-being, so that’s kind of our main priority is just to keep serving them and keeping them first,” he said.
In Phase 1, visitation is generally prohibited except for closed-window visits via telephone by appointment only, and visitors must sanitize before and after each visit and wear a cloth mask, according to the guidelines from IDPH.
Additionally, the facilities should maintain a log of visitors in case an individual becomes ill and a case investigation and contact tracing are necessary.
Residents need to be screened at least twice in a 24-hour period, and staff must be screened at the beginning and end of each shift and wear face masks.
The care center is working closely with IDPH and Winnebago County Public Health to get the situation under control again, and once things have calmed down, Klein said they’ll start looking into how the outbreak started.
Winnebago County Emergency Management Director Andy Buffington said it would be difficult to trace how the virus got into the facility if someone on the staff was asymptomatic.
“It’s unfortunate that it got into the care center here locally,” Buffington said. “Nobody wanted it less than those folks, so. They’re doing everything they can possibly do, they’re fighting as hard as they can.”
Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Julie Sorenson said the care centers have been surveillance testing all residents and staff members, and that was how they caught the first few positive cases.
Good Samaritan’s outbreak is not the only one driving Winnebago County’s numbers up.
Since the fall semester has started up, Waldorf University has been testing every student and staff and faculty member who goes on campus.
Buffington said several of the students had not necessarily been adhering to the social distancing and masking guidelines, so they became legitimate contacts with the people who have tested positive.
The university has moved the students who tested positive out of their dormitories and into another dorm, where they can isolate for 14 days.
“A very small percentage of Waldorf’s kids that are in isolation were actually positive,” Buffington said. “They were just contacts at that time.”
The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to follow the CDC guidelines: wear a mask when you go outside your home, always maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing, don’t touch your face and wash your hands often.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
