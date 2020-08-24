COVID-19 hits Good Samaritan in Forest City

The COVID-19 situation is always changing, especially now that it has now been at least five months since the start of the pandemic.
Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington gave the Hancock County Supervisors a brief breakdown on the situation in Hancock and Winnebago counties on Monday.
Hancock County has a 5.2 percent positivity rate; as of Monday, Buffington said the county has a recovery rate of over 90 percent.
Winnebago County has an 8 percent positivity rate after having an outbreak of cases in Good Samaritan.
Good Samaritan Society – Forest City Administrator Anna Narkie released a statement Wednesday, saying 17 residents and 17 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
“Good Samaritan – Forest City continues to take extra precautions and is using vigorous infection control measures while also working closely with the Department of Health,” Narkie said. “The health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community we serve remains our top priority.”
So far, Buffington said there have not been any deaths yet, and there are only 10 people who tested positive for the virus and have been hospitalized in the 12-county medical region.
Hancock County made some minor revisions to their COVID-19 personnel policy to better reflect guidelines from the CDC.
With the new changes, the county is asking people not to enter any Hancock County facilities and seek an evaluation from a medical provider if they are experiencing any two unexplained minor symptoms, such as a fever, headache, runny nose and vomiting, or if they are experiencing any of the high-risk symptoms of new coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and new loss of taste or sense of smell.
Additionally, county employees who have been within six feet of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 continuous minutes should not enter any county buildings.
“That is CDC recommendations, that’s what Public Health uses, so that’s really the only change,” Buffington said. “Everything else in my opinion would stay the same. This would be something that the county attorney would look at, bless and bring to you next week to hopefully approve.”
The policy was instated about three months ago, and Buffington said it will change again as the COVID-19 situation develops.
“It’ll change again as CDC learns more about the virus or whatever,” he said.
School districts also have to watch the positivity rate in each county their district serves to determine which of the three return to learn plans they must implement and at one time.
If a county has a positivity rate of 15 percent or lower, the can continue to hold in-person classes; if the positivity rate gets between 15 and 20 percent and there is a 10 percent absenteeism in the district, then the district will move into its hybrid plan; if the positivity rate rises above 20 percent, then all classes will be moved to online learning, according to Buffington.
“Obviously, each parent has a choice to not have their children go to in-person instruction, and each district is handling that however they see fit,” Buffington said.
More testing locations are also coming to North Iowa, with the Hancock County Health Systems doing tests Tuesdays and Thursdays outside the clinic in Britt and Public Health planning to open a testing site in Garner at the Public Health building one day a week. The Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond is also offering a test site.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.