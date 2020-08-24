COVID-19 hits Good Samaritan in Forest City

With the new changes, the county is asking people not to enter any Hancock County facilities and seek an evaluation from a medical provider if they are experiencing any two unexplained minor symptoms, such as a fever, headache, runny nose and vomiting, or if they are experiencing any of the high-risk symptoms of new coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing and new loss of taste or sense of smell.

Additionally, county employees who have been within six feet of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 continuous minutes should not enter any county buildings.

“That is CDC recommendations, that’s what Public Health uses, so that’s really the only change,” Buffington said. “Everything else in my opinion would stay the same. This would be something that the county attorney would look at, bless and bring to you next week to hopefully approve.”

The policy was instated about three months ago, and Buffington said it will change again as the COVID-19 situation develops.

“It’ll change again as CDC learns more about the virus or whatever,” he said.

School districts also have to watch the positivity rate in each county their district serves to determine which of the three return to learn plans they must implement and at one time.