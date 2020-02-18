Conservationist: Winter is the perfect time to watch the night sky

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But we also know that Betelgeuse is nearing the end of its life, and the suddenness of this most recent decline has some astronomers thinking that it may be close to exploding. It may happen any day now, or not for another few hundred thousand years, though. Of course, the dimming we’re seeing (whatever the cause) actually happened about 600 years ago and we’re just now seeing it. So, it’s possible that Betelgeuse has already exploded and the light from the supernova just hasn’t gotten to us, yet! If we are lucky enough to witness a rare supernova, we’ll see Betelgeuse temporarily become brighter than the full moon. But, since Betelgeuse is so far away, we’ll be safe!

Other things to see in the winter sky include Taurus the Bull, the animal that Orion is pursuing. Look just to the right of Orion and you’ll see a V-shaped group of stars. Those stars form Taurus’ head and the brightest of those stars is Aldebaran, Taurus’ bright red eye.

If you look to the left of Orion, and a little lower, you’ll see the bright star Sirius. Sirius is the brightest star we see in the nighttime sky. It is a hot star that burns very brightly, but much of its brightness comes from the fact that it’s very close to us, only 8 light years away. Sirius is actually the nose of the constellation Canis Major (the Big Dog), Orion’s hunting companion.