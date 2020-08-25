Cobblestone Hotel holds grand opening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cobblestone Hotel in Forest City held its grand opening on Aug. 18.

Investors, media and those involved in the project were invited to the grand opening, which had remarks made by Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu, Mayor Barney Ruiter and Cobblestone Hotels President of Development Jeremy Griesbach followed by tours of the new hotel.

Bilyeu gave a brief rundown of the courtship between Forest City and Cobblestone Hotels, from the City looking to improve the property it currently sits on to how the two met and worked together to bring the hotel chain to Forest City.

“We like Cobblestone partly because they like us,” she said. “Their main market is small to mid-size communities like us. It’s nice to have a hotel chain that prefers us rather than tolerates a smaller market, so we made a very good match.”

In the hospitality study, Bilyeu said they found a hotel in Forest City, other than the Forest City Inn, could be “quite profitable” with 40 to 50 rooms.

Taking this information, they went out to find investors, developers, a general contractor and an architect to plan and build the hotel, Bilyeu said.