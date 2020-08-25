Cobblestone Hotel holds grand opening

The Cobblestone Hotel in Forest City held its grand opening on Aug. 18.
Investors, media and those involved in the project were invited to the grand opening, which had remarks made by Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu, Mayor Barney Ruiter and Cobblestone Hotels President of Development Jeremy Griesbach followed by tours of the new hotel.
Bilyeu gave a brief rundown of the courtship between Forest City and Cobblestone Hotels, from the City looking to improve the property it currently sits on to how the two met and worked together to bring the hotel chain to Forest City.
“We like Cobblestone partly because they like us,” she said. “Their main market is small to mid-size communities like us. It’s nice to have a hotel chain that prefers us rather than tolerates a smaller market, so we made a very good match.”
In the hospitality study, Bilyeu said they found a hotel in Forest City, other than the Forest City Inn, could be “quite profitable” with 40 to 50 rooms.
Taking this information, they went out to find investors, developers, a general contractor and an architect to plan and build the hotel, Bilyeu said.
“We started construction in 2019 and are happy to open it in 2020 no matter what the climate is currently,” she said.
Ruiter said the Cobblestone Hotel is a flagship hotel and something everybody should be proud of what they’ve accomplished over the last four years.
“It’s just unbelievable that the fruits of our labor are here today,” he said.
Griesbach said working with Bilyeu and city administrator Barb Smith was a lot of fun over the last five years.
“Thank God for Beth and the rest of you here in Forest City that were able to keep pushing until you found the right pieces of the puzzle with [co-developers] Roger [Bell] and Brett [Vinteincher], Cobblestone and everybody else to get to today and bring a great facility like this to Forest City,” Griesbach said.
Cobblestone Hotels currently has 155 hotels open or under construction in 27 different states, with 26 hotels in Iowa alone, according to Griesbach.
Griesbach finished his remarks by thanking everyone involved in developing and building the hotel, including Bilyeu, Smith, Bell, Vinteincher, and the hotel staff and employees.
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
