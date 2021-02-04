California twins provide boost to ranked Waldorf women's wrestling team

The weather in Baldwin Park, California, on Thursday called for sunshine and a cool West Coast temperature of 66 degrees. In Forest City, Iowa – things looked much different.

With blizzard conditions and a high of 18 degrees, the climate is much different than Elizabeth and Emely Carrillo’s hometown. The Waldorf freshmen twin wrestlers didn’t come to North Iowa for the weather, but they’ve learned to get used to it

Just because they’ve adapted to it, doesn’t mean they like it.

“I’ll just be walking around cold, trying to get from place to place as quick as I can,” Elizabeth laughed. “I’ll cut through buildings to avoid the cold and try to stay out of it as much as possible.”

Although the winter weather outside is brisk, things are heating up on the mat for the twins. Just their first year in the program, Elizabeth is ranked No. 7 at 143 pounds in the latest NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches Poll, while Emely is ranked No. 18 at the same weight.

The two wrestlers are a big reason why the Warriors are ranked No. 18 as a program. But southern California to North Iowa is a long journey – 25 hours in a car to be exact. How did they end up here?