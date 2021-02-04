California twins provide boost to ranked Waldorf women's wrestling team

The weather in Baldwin Park, California, on Thursday called for sunshine and a cool West Coast temperature of 66 degrees. In Forest City, Iowa – things looked much different.
With blizzard conditions and a high of 18 degrees, the climate is much different than Elizabeth and Emely Carrillo’s hometown. The Waldorf freshmen twin wrestlers didn’t come to North Iowa for the weather, but they’ve learned to get used to it
Just because they’ve adapted to it, doesn’t mean they like it.
“I’ll just be walking around cold, trying to get from place to place as quick as I can,” Elizabeth laughed. “I’ll cut through buildings to avoid the cold and try to stay out of it as much as possible.”
Although the winter weather outside is brisk, things are heating up on the mat for the twins. Just their first year in the program, Elizabeth is ranked No. 7 at 143 pounds in the latest NAIA Women’s Wrestling Coaches Poll, while Emely is ranked No. 18 at the same weight.
The two wrestlers are a big reason why the Warriors are ranked No. 18 as a program. But southern California to North Iowa is a long journey – 25 hours in a car to be exact. How did they end up here?
Originally from the same high school as the Carrillos, Ray McQueen wrestled at Waldorf in 2014. Afterwards, he stayed in Iowa, but he came back to southern California to coach the twins for a few months during their junior year of high school. It was then he told Elizabeth and Emely that they had potential.
So the Carillo twins followed him and made the move to Iowa for college, where head coach Tyreese Gilder has worked with them so far to improve. The improvements weren’t only seen by Gilder, but also by other coaches in the rankings.
“We were shocked,” Emely said. “We worked hard in high school, but we were never really recognized. To be recognized and ranked here is really cool.”
Constant improvement has played a major part in both wrestlers’ success this season, according to Gilder. For Elizabeth, she lost all three of her matches in the first meet of the year. Then, she turned it around and won first place at the Ottawa Invitational in January.
That tournament is actually where the twins met on the mat for the first time in competition. As partners during practice, the two know each other well.
“I was thinking going into the tournament that it would be my toughest match,” Elizabeth said. “She knows my style, she knows what I go for and everything. She’s my toughest opponent. When we’re going live, it’s like here and there. That match is going to be tough and back-and-forth.”
Elizabeth describes Emely as technical and smart. She thinks if Emely wrestled with more confidence, she could beat anyone. Emely describes Elizabeth as passionate and hard-working.
But when the two aren’t beating each other up on the mat, they’re able to forgive and forget. It’s been nice to have family around when things get hard. Both balance time between classwork, practice and work – so it’s not hard to stay busy.
Both say that they can lean on other wrestlers in the program when things get tough. Jenny Castaneda is also a freshman wrestler from the same high school as the twins. Even outside of those three, not a single wrestler on the Waldorf women’s wrestling team is from Iowa. Some come from as far as Hawaii, Texas and even Latvia.
"They were freezing in September. Now they sometimes walk around in shorts when it’s 24 degrees," Gilder said. "They’ve adjusted to the winter now, you could say."
It seems, the twins are an epitome of the team – long distance Warriors, in it together.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.