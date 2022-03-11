Bluebird Volunteer Day event is postponed

Winnebago County Conservation is postponing its Bluebird Volunteer Day, which was scheduled to be on Saturday.

According to a press release, the event is being postponed due to weather conditions predicted on Saturday. The event has been rescheduled to next Saturday at Thorpe Park at 1 p.m.

The event will include a short program on the bluebird, then a time when people will be able to help clean out and repair the park’s bluebird houses says a release. Please bring along a hammer, if you plan on helping to repair bluebird houses.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.