Beebe: Musings about famous son, Dean Borg

But here I want to focus on my interactions with Mr. Borg. We first became acquainted during my long tenure with Winnebago Industries. He was able to assist us with a matter and he was truly delighted to reconnect with his hometown in this way.

We also found a point of common interest because of his involvement with the Mount Vernon Education Foundation and my work with the Forest City Education Foundation. He thereafter became a promoter and financial supporter of our foundation. We were very pleased when he agreed to be the keynote speaker at our third annual Forest City High School Academic Banquet in April 2012. During his speech I recall him mentioning that he spent part of his afternoon walking around the Forest City school campus and that he was not able to locate something he wanted to see. A Forest City High School student, Thomas O'Rourke, happened to walking by and Mr. Borg asked him for directions. When he told Thomas who he was, Thomas said rather than give him directions he would take him on a guided tour of the school complex, which he did. Thomas was one of the students being honored at the Academic Banquet that evening and Dean made mention of this and said this reassured him that quality young people were still coming out of his hometown.