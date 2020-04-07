Beebe: Musings about famous son, Dean Borg

Forest City lost one of its most famous sons with the death of Dean Borg on March 22. He was 81 and died from complications caused by pancreatic cancer. Borg was widely known as one of the most respected journalists in Iowa and as the long time host of "Iowa Press, the weekly public affairs program that premiered in 1971 with Borg as host.
A Forest City native, Borg got hooked on news while milking cows as he listened to Edward R. Murrow's radio reports from London. Dean was born on April 21, 1938, in Forest City, the oldest of eight children of Albert and Addie Borg, and it was here that he learned the values he showed throughout his life: a strong work ethic, service to others, a keen focus on family, and a deep faith in God.
He became a letterman at Iowa State University as a half-mile runner as he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. He also later earned a master's degree in public administration from the University of Iowa. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant through Air Force ROTC upon graduation from Iowa State in 1959. This merged his focus on public service with his love of journalism as he served on active duty for four years as an Air Force public information officer. His civilian broadcast career began at WMT radio and television in Cedar Rapids. He covered stories across the state and the world, traveling to Vietnam to report on Iowans in the war there and to Paris for the historic peace talks. His career expanded when he became director of public information for the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Through his career he interviewed every president from John F Kennedy through Barack Obama and countless state officials and citizens.
But here I want to focus on my interactions with Mr. Borg. We first became acquainted during my long tenure with Winnebago Industries. He was able to assist us with a matter and he was truly delighted to reconnect with his hometown in this way.
We also found a point of common interest because of his involvement with the Mount Vernon Education Foundation and my work with the Forest City Education Foundation. He thereafter became a promoter and financial supporter of our foundation. We were very pleased when he agreed to be the keynote speaker at our third annual Forest City High School Academic Banquet in April 2012. During his speech I recall him mentioning that he spent part of his afternoon walking around the Forest City school campus and that he was not able to locate something he wanted to see. A Forest City High School student, Thomas O'Rourke, happened to walking by and Mr. Borg asked him for directions. When he told Thomas who he was, Thomas said rather than give him directions he would take him on a guided tour of the school complex, which he did. Thomas was one of the students being honored at the Academic Banquet that evening and Dean made mention of this and said this reassured him that quality young people were still coming out of his hometown.
While Dean did not return to Forest City that many times, it was clear to me that the community and his years here were very important to him and helped to mold him into the very talented and caring man that he was. Dean and I would continue to speak on occasion talking about the work of our foundation, asking me questions about certain things happening in Forest City or perhaps just chatting.
Raymond Beebe served as a vice president for Winnebago Industries Inc., for 38 years. He's currently president of the Forest City Education Foundation.
