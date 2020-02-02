Beebe: Forest City Celebrates the Life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday was observed throughout the United States on Jan. 20, just days after the 91st birthday of this iconic civil rights leader. I am going to suggest to you that the celebration of the life of Dr. King held in Forest City on Jan. 20 had to be one of the more meaningful, historic and emotional ones held in the United States. Through the efforts of Ben Allaway, Immanuel Lutheran Church's director of worship and music, and a former Waldorf professor, and Waldorf University, we were able to become "eyewitnesses to history." Three individual came to Forest City for a convocation held at Waldorf the morning of Jan. 20 and they were featured at a Waldorf Community Artist Series presentation titled "Sing, Ebeneezer!, Songs and Stories from Martin Luther King's Neighborhood" held that evening at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Because of length restrictions I will in this piece focus on only one of them, the Rev. Dr. Albert Paul Brinson, who himself is an icon of the early civil rights movement and virtually a member of the King family. During his childhood Dr. Brinson spent a lot of time in the home of Martin Luther King, Sr., whom he referred to as his surrogate father. He became a close friend and "brother" of Martin, Jr. and his brother, A.D. Dr. Brinson along with Julian Bond, was one of the original organizers of the Atlanta Student Movement that beginning in March 1960, involved sit-ins and acts of civil disobedience which eventually led to the end of segregation in the south. Along with Andrew Young and Rev. Ralph Abernathy, he organized the famous Selma to Montgomery March.