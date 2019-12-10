{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Tour of Lights at Heritage Park of North Iowa

Christmas trees displayed in the Fire Station  for viewing during the Holiday Tour of Lights held at the Heritage Park of North Iowa.

 Jesusa Christians Summit-Tribune

Beaver Creek Church will host a candlelight service and soup supper on Saturday at Heritage Park.

The service is at 6 p.m. followed immediately by the soup supper.

Heritage Park is located at 1225 U.S. Hwy. 69 in Forest City.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments