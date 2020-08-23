BBQ held for two WHAS retirees

The West Hancock Ambulance Service put on an appreciation barbecue and retirement party to celebrate two of its members who have been in the ambulance service since it was formed and are now retiring.
After 44 years of working as EMTs for the WHAS, Howard Harms, 76, and Carol Rork, 80, have decided to hang up their hats and officially retire.
Rork and Harms were two of the 23 to 26 founding members of the WHAS in 1976; before the ambulance service was formed, the funeral home was running it, which was common in those days, Rork said.
“Funeral homes always had the ambulance services back in the early days,” she said. “When they decided they didn’t want to, and things were changing, Garner started their ambulance service just before we did, or started getting people involved, and Mary Jane Swanson decided she’d take the bull by the horns, and she started us.”
About 23 to 26 members, who were all brand new to the profession – “There wasn’t anybody that knew what we were doing anyway,” Rork said – were gathered and went to the first EMT class.
“I decided to do it was because I figured anything I knew was probably more than the funeral directors did, and their thing was they had clean sheets and oxygen, and that’s how they decided they were an ambulance,” Rork said. “They had clean sheets and oxygen, so they could be an ambulance then.”
Originally, Rork wanted to be in the fire department, but she was told she “wasn’t big enough,” so when the WHAS was getting formed she saw it as a good opportunity, Rork said.
Harms said he knew first aid, so he already knew the basic procedures, and Rork talked him into joining the WHAS.
“I volunteered then, taking classes, thinking I could go maybe five or six years,” Harms said. “It goes on and on, and you know how it is.”
At the time, 911 had not been brought to Hancock County yet, so when the WHAS started, people would call the hospital, who would then phone the members of WHAS individually, according to Rork.
“We didn’t know what we were going to get into,” Rork said.
With no pagers at the time, the members of the newly formed WHAS EMTs had to stay by their phones in their homes all the time when they were on call in case an emergency came up, and when they got the few pagers they could, the pagers were large and bulky and needed to be passed between the different crews as each shift ended and started, according to Rork.
Now 44 years later, the WHAS has around 25 active members and serve the communities of Britt, Corwith, Crystal Lake, Kanawha, Wesley and Woden with three ambulance rigs.
Harms said he never expected the ambulance service to grow as much as it has, with all the technological advancements.
It’s been a great 44 years for Harms and Rork, who said she can’t stand to have one day like the next and liked the excitement of the job.
“I like excitement and the fact that you don’t know what you’re going to get into at any time, and sometimes it’s a lot of fun and sometimes it’s very sad,” Rork said. “No day was like the one before, and no run was like the run before, either.”
Rork said there used to be more camaraderie in the early years of the WHAS, because they were always talking with each other between passing the pagers and analyzing their performances after each run to improve.
Though the members may not be talking as much today due to technological advancements – no more need of passing pagers around – Rork said each day was still as exciting as the last.
“It gets in your blood,” she said. “It was hard to quit.”
Harms said the best part about serving in the WHAS was seeing all the improvements and meeting all the people.
“It’s a thing that somebody had to do it, and we did it, kept at it,” Harms said.
Rork said Harms told her a few years ago, “when we were still kicking,” she said, he would stay in until she gets out, and she decided to retire because her age started to factor into her job.
“When you get to the point where you might screw up, and that’s just what I said,” Rork said. “I said, mentally or physically, I could screw up real easily on one of the two and I didn’t want to do it, to have it happen.”
Now that she’s retiring, Rork said she will be helping with Meals on Wheels, since she does not want to sit locked in her house, and will help wherever she can, whenever there is something to do, from the food bank to the women’s group at United Methodist Church in Britt.
“I’m not a stay-at-home person very well,” she said.
Harms said he will miss working with the people, but his age started to come up, with his hearing and his vision going a little bit so it was time for him to retire.
“What I don’t regret is not hearing that pager go off,” he said. “I can sleep! I can sleep in the middle of the night, 2 o’clock in the morning!”
Though he currently lives in Clear Lake, Harms said he’ll keep coming over to Britt every once in a while.
Harms said the WHAS could always use more members and he wished more people would take an interest in it, a sentiment Rork agreed with.
“I’m not a spring chicken anymore,” Rork said. “It’s time to turn it over to the younger people.”
Grace Zaplatynsky covers Hancock and Winnebago counties. You can reach her at Grace.Zaplatynsky@GlobeGazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0534.
