BBQ held for two WHAS retirees

It’s been a great 44 years for Harms and Rork, who said she can’t stand to have one day like the next and liked the excitement of the job.

“I like excitement and the fact that you don’t know what you’re going to get into at any time, and sometimes it’s a lot of fun and sometimes it’s very sad,” Rork said. “No day was like the one before, and no run was like the run before, either.”

Rork said there used to be more camaraderie in the early years of the WHAS, because they were always talking with each other between passing the pagers and analyzing their performances after each run to improve.

Though the members may not be talking as much today due to technological advancements – no more need of passing pagers around – Rork said each day was still as exciting as the last.

“It gets in your blood,” she said. “It was hard to quit.”

Harms said the best part about serving in the WHAS was seeing all the improvements and meeting all the people.

“It’s a thing that somebody had to do it, and we did it, kept at it,” Harms said.